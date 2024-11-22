Brighton remains one of the busiest railway stations in the country, according to new figures.

More than 14.5 million passengers came and went in 2023-24, according to the Office of Road and Rail (ORR), up from just over 14 million the year before.

The station was the 27th busiest in Great Britain, down two places from 2022-23, and remains the seventh busiest station outside London.

Gatwick was the busiest station in the south east outside London, and 22nd overall, with 19.5 million passengers coming and going, up from 16.5 million.

Locally, the busiest station after Brighton was Hove, ranked 292nd, with 1.8 million passengers coming and going.

And Falmer was next, ranked 421st out of 2,581 stations, with 1.2 million passengers coming and going, boosted by the two universities and football fans.

In 512th place, Preston Park had 970,000 entries and exits, followed by Portslade, in 551st, with 888,000.

Moulsecoomb, in 965th place, had 373,000 passengers coming and going. London Road, in 1,052th place, had 324,000 entries and exits and Aldrington had 140,000 and ranked 1,529.

Nationally, Victoria had almost 51 million passengers coming and going, placing it sixth, while London Bridge was seventh with just over 50 million. Last year it was fourth with 47.7 million.

Ten years ago, more than 16.9 million passengers came and went from Brighton, making it the 22nd busiest station in the country, compared with 14.5 million in 2023-24.

The 2013-14 figure was up from 16.2 million in 2012-13 and compared with 7.4 million in 1997-98.

Hove was 221st in 2013-14, with 2.4 million passengers, up just 20,000 on the year before, but almost double the 1997-98 figure of 1.2 million. In 2023-24 it was 1.8 million.

To see how much has changed over the past 10 years, click here.

The Office of Rail and Road said: “London Liverpool Street station has retained its title as Great Britain’s most used railway station in 2023-24, gaining more than 14 million entries and exits since the previous year.

“Denton railway station in Greater Manchester becomes the least used station in Great Britain, at 54 entries and exits.

“The impact of the Elizabeth Line continues to drive massive increases in station usage, with the latest stats being the first to show a whole year’s worth of data.

“After entering the top 10 for the first time in the previous year, Tottenham Court Road leaps four places, gaining just under 30 million entries and exits to take third place from London Waterloo.

“London St Pancras drops out of the top 10, while Bond Street is a new entry, going from 19th most used last year, to ninth this year.

“London Paddington retains second place by adding an additional six million entries and exits.

“The busiest stations in England outside of London were Birmingham New Street (33.3 million), Manchester Piccadilly (25.8 million) and Leeds (24.9 million).”