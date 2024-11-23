Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Bournemouth with Yasin Ayari deemed fit to play and down to start as Danny Welbeck continues to captain the Seagulls in Lewis Dunk’s absence.

New Northern Ireland international Ruairi McConville appears on Albion’s bench for the first time and Julio Enciso, who scored for Paraguay in midweek, is also on the bench.

Joao Pedro, Carlos Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan are all also down for a start along with Netherlands internationals Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Their fellow international team-mate Mats Wieffer is named among the subs, as are Matt O’Riley, Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra.

With Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler spoilt for choice, let’s hope that Brighton can turn the win over Premier League champions Manchester City into the start of a good run.