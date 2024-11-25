A man has been charged with raping a woman in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today: “On Friday 25 October, police were contacted by a 20-year-old local woman who reported being raped two days previously, on Wednesday 23 October.

“Mohammed Adam, 23, of Chequers Place, Dorking, Surrey, was subsequently arrested and charged with the rape of a woman.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 5 November where he was remanded in custody to next appear before the court on Tuesday 3 December.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings said: “I’d like to commend the victim on her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us.

“She is being supported by specialist officers and we are keeping her updated as the investigation progresses.

“I’d also like to thank the officers who have worked diligently to secure a swift arrest and charge in this case.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we urge any witnesses to get in touch.”

The rape was reported to have happened between 3.40am and 4am on an area of beach to the west of the Palace Pier.

Police said: “Anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 878 of 25/10.”