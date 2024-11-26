A council-owned former office block with planning permission to be turned into 11 flats remains empty two years after the proposed conversion was approved.

The building, 62-63 Old Steine and 3 Palace Place, Brighton, has been empty since last being used as offices in 2017.

But at the weekend, photographs were published on a Facebook page, Urban Rot, suggesting a lack of work inside the semi-derelict building.

In July 2021, Brighton and Hove City Council agreed to spend £2.7 million to convert the buildings into “medium-term” housing for people on the council’s housing register.

The Regency town house, next to the Royal Pavilion grounds, was previously used as council offices and by the charity Team Domenica.

It was earmarked for use as a doctor’s surgery and, as a result, Team Domenica relocatied to its current site at Preston Circus.

The council’s Planning Committee granted permission to convert the building into 11 flats, including a wheelchair-accessible flat on the ground floor.

Housing campaigner Daniel Harris said: “It looks like something is going on with the building but obviously not what was agreed or promised years ago.

“That group (Urban Rot) has got in there and provided amazing pictures of the space and potential of it. It does make me concerned and worried why it was left.

“There is a lot of anti-social behaviour in that area. Having a derelict building makes it worse.

“Bringing these buildings into use will stop anti-social behaviour because there’ll be people living in these spaces. It won’t be derelict.”

Cabinet member for housing and new homes councillor Gill Williams said that the building will be converted for use as council-owned temporary accommodation.

Councillor Williams said: “Providing more housing for people in this city is a priority for this council and this building will offer much-needed additional temporary accommodation.

“Since this proposal was approved, we have been working to clear the building, remove any hazards and secure the relevant permission for converting it.

“A tender process is now complete and we will award the contract for the work shortly.

“We expect work to start very soon and hope to have the new homes completed next year.”