I am very pleased that the award-winning theatre company 1927 will be coming to Brighton, well Hove actually, this December. I first spied this articulate, quirky and innovate company in performance at The Old Market, Hove a few years ago and fell in love on the spot. The show I saw then was the perfect mix of whimsy and talent and fitted right in to this venue with similar values.

Founded in 2005 by animator & illustrator Paul Barritt, and writer & performer Suzanne Andrade, 1927 came together when performer Esme Appleton joined them, suggesting that the pair merged animation and live performance to see what might happen.

Please right back is 1927’s new show and explores the disappearance of Kim and Davey’s dad, Mr E. A separation is something impacting many families in this day and age, but when Mr E writes to his children to tell them what has happened, his imagination takes over. Reality collides with fantasy, as we travel on a fast-paced journey through his wild adventure stories.

This theatre troupe’s art offers mischief and a dash of dystopia, and we are lucky they are in town before moving on to London’s Southbank for the final part of this winter’s tour. I am very excited both about the performance and by returning to The Old Market for a new season as they wave goodbye to #InTheBox season tomorrow.

Please right back is a family friend show which is also accompanied by a comprehensive Learning Guide, designed to support students, teachers, and aspiring theatre makers in their engagement with the show and the work of 1927.

Venue details and event dates