Born of a cross-pollination between Totnes and Sheffield, Pale Blue Eyes have been steadily grafting over a number of years to exact their modernist pop vision. At the ship’s helm, Matt and Lucy Board are a genuine marriage of two stylistic perspectives, each bringing unique sonic tropes to the table. It is the pair’s fascination with DIY ethic, retro synths and reminiscence that truly fuels their sound world, calling upon nostalgia and a captivating optimism.

The third part of the Pale Blue Eyes triad arrived when Matt and Lucy met bassist Aubrey Simpson at South Devon’s Sea Change festival. Together they’ve made two albums, with several tracks from both the albums playlisted at BBC Radio 6 Music. They’ve played two Riley sessions, toured extensively in the UK and Europe, supported GOAT, Slowdive, Sea Power, The Editors, Public Service Broadcasting, FEWS and more…

Today Pale Blue Eyes’ share another new track and announce a UK tour for April 2025. ‘Pieces Of You’ is taken from the forthcoming third album which will be fully announced in the new year.

The song was first written at the time of packing up their lives into boxes and moving to a new life in a new city. Not only their memories but those of Matt’s family stretching over 40 years were all around them. Hundreds of photos staring back at them, a first pay cheque, marriage certificate, football trophies, wedding rings. A life cycle and then a new beginning for them in a new place.

They recorded the track together in June in Sheffield with some additional guitar and synth from our mate Tom Sharkett (W.H. Lung). This new track follows ‘How Long Is Now’, acclaimed 2023 album ‘This House’ and comes after extensive international touring, including a memorable tour of 12 European countries supporting Slowdive.

The band look forward to releasing their third album in 2025 on their own imprint, Broadcast Recordings. As with the first two albums the record has been produced by the band and final mixed and mastered by Dean Honer. Honer has produced the likes of The Human League, Add N to (x) and Roisin Murphy and worked with countless Sheffield names from Jarvis Cocker to Tony Christie.

The band have announced a full UK tour for April 2025 which includes a date at Dust in Brighton, courtesy of FORM promoters. The dates are as follows:

Thu 3rd Thekla, Bristol

Fri 4th Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Sat 5th Room 2, Glasgow

Sun 6th Bodega, Nottingham

Tue 8th Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Wed 9th Gorilla, Manchester

Fri 11th Dust, Brighton

Sat 12th Phoenix, Exeter

Sun 13th Esquires, Bedford

Wed 16th The Bullingdon, Oxford

Thu 17th Islington Assembly Rooms, London

Tickets go on sale today Friday 29th November at 10:00am and can be purchased HERE and tickets for the Brighton concert can also be purchased HERE.

Under the Radar: “Pale Blue Eyes are one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the UK in recent years. Taking their cue from the likes of M83, Slowdive and The Velvet Underground, they’ve fast become one of the circuit’s must-see acts.”

Marc Riley, BBC 6 Music: “Really, really, great sophisticated pop music ”

linktr.ee/paleblueeyes