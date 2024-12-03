After the roaring success of its debut in August 2024, the first wave of acts are announced for Brighton Psych Fest 2025 – ft. Deadletter, GONG, Anna Erhard, Du Blonde, Honeyglaze, Do Nothing, O., Crocodiles, deary, Bubble Tea & Cigarettes, Goblyns, Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers, Adult DVD, Blind Yeo, Adore, Alphabet, Flip Top Head, Glasshouse Red Spider Mite and many more to be announced.

Brighton’s leading independent concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts, along with the team behind the UK’s renowned psychedelic music and arts festival, Manchester Psych Fest, are proud to be bringing Brighton Psych Fest back to the city for the 2nd year running. Taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues on Friday 29th August 2025, including Concorde 2, The Hope & Ruin, Green Door Store, Komedia, The Prince Albert and more venues to be announced – this one-day festival promises to be another roaring celebration of all things psychedelic.

Brighton Psych Fest 2025 will bring singer-songwriter Anna Erhard, legendary psych collective GONG, South London trio Honeyglaze, Nottingham’s post-punk favourites Do Nothing, London’s genre-bending duo O. and San Diego’s Crocodiles to stages across the beautiful landscape of Brighton.

On top of that, melancholy project Bubble Tea and Cigarettes, psych-groovers Goblyns, Belgian five-piece Mojo & The Kitchen Brothers will also be performing along with many more to be announced soon.

With many acts and activities to be unveiled over the coming months, the 2025 festival promises to bring an abundance of leading live acts in Psychedelia for another incredible edition of the event on 25th August 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on the festival, including further venues and additional information, by following Brighton Psych Fest on their socials below.

Tickets are on sale now at brightonpsychfest.com