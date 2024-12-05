Albion suffered a rare loss but not an unusual loss at Craven Cottage

Fulham went in front after just four minutes after an uncharacteristic mistake by Bart Verbruggen saw the ball gifted to Alex Iwobi who drilled the ball into an empty net for 1-0

Albion still dominated the play and should have equalized but Simon Adringa saw his close range shot well saved by Berndt Leno

Albion equalised ten minutes into the second half – after good approach play a fantastic flick from Joao Pedro into the path of Carlos Baleba, who guided the ball passed Leno for 1-1.

Albion dominated play for a while but could not orchestrate a clear cut chance – Fulham went back ahead on 79 minutes- Perriera swung in a corner and in the melee of bodies and what appeared to be a push on Lewis Dunk the ball hit Matt O’Reilly on the back and diverted into the net for 2-1

Albion were not able to muster much of a response and on the counter in the last minute Iwobi turned the Albion defence and stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls stay fifth and are away Ruud Van Nistleroy’s Leicester City on Sunday