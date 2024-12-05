Brighton Winter Fayre had to be evacuated on its opening night after a marquee came down in the strong winds.

Staff and customers were asked to leave the enclosed area in the southern part of the grounds of St Peter’s Church at about 7pm this evening (Thursday 5 December).

No injuries were reported but staff evacuated the Christmas market and cordoned off the affected area.

The organisers said: “Due to adverse weather conditions, we have made the decision to temporarily close the event site for everyone’s safety.

“We hope to reopen tomorrow. Please keep an eye on our social media channels for the latest updates.

“Thank you for your understanding and we hope to welcome you back soon.”

An eight-piece all-female mariachi band, Mariachi Las Adelitas, had been due to perform live at 7.30pm.

But the organisers said: “Due to high winds, we regret to announce that A Mariachi Christmas will be postponed.

“The safety of our performers and guests is our top priority.

“We will be contacting all ticket holders with further details.

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Wind speeds of more than 50mph were recorded this evening and even stronger gusts are expected tomorrow evening and during the day on Saturday.

Some forecasts have predicted gusts topping 60mph, with more rain during the day on Saturday.

The Winter Fayre has been organised by three local events companies – Select Security and Stewarding Ltd, Lout Promotions and Hybred Events.

The event is scheduled to run from this evening (Thursday 5 December) to Sunday, from Thursday 12 December to Sunday 15 December and from Thursday 19 December to Sunday 22 December.