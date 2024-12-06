It has this morning been announced that the annual Triptych will be taking place in Brighton to ward off those January Blues! Triptych is a series of three music events brought to you by Brighton’s ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ label and promoters.

The events will run on Thursday 16th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th January 2025 and will all be held at The Hope & Ruin located on Queens Road, Brighton, where three of ‘Love Thy Neighbours’ favourite music acts will perform live sets each evening.

Each night will carry a vinyl record release featuring the acts that have performed on that evening. These vinyl releases are seriously limited with a mere 15 copies available for purchase each night! Yes, that’s correct, just 15. So across the three nights there are only a total of 45 pieces of yummy vinyl, so collectors take note!

The nine artists taking part will be:

TRIPTYCH 1 – Thursday 16th January 8pm-11pm

Van Zon, Big Long Sun, Charlie Keen’s Silver Birch

TRIPTYCH 2 – Friday 17th January 8pm-11pm

Lower Slaughter, Staff Party, Francis Pig

TRIPTYCH 3 – Saturday 18th January 8pm-11pm

0800 Rodeo, Terse Affection, B. Spanks

Let’s see what the artists biogs say……

Triptych 1 – Thursday 16th January 8pm-11pm

Van Zon:

Formed in June 2023, Van Zon have been carving a space for their very own brand of folk-tinged experimental post rock in Brighton. With versatile multi-instrumentalists playing over the ethereal timbres of electronic drones, they “possess an endless impressive ability to adapt their sound to stunning results”.

After just five months of capturing audiences and firmly establishing themselves on the Brighton and London live circuit, they sold out their first headline show at the legendary venue, Green Door Store.

Reflective of their multifaceted sound, Van Zon have supported bands performing across a plethora of genres; The New Eves, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Shovel Dance Collective, Ditz and SANAM.

After two enthusiastically received So Young shows, they have also caught the attention of the music magazine with their unconventional approach to song structure, composition and genre fusion.

Now they’re already getting London’s attention from the likes of So Young, Rough Trade, and Far Out magazine, as well as a short-list slot for Green Man Rising 2024.

Big Long Sun:

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Broughton’s latest solo project. “I am a multi-instrumentalist, self-produced artist. I am 24 years old, living in Brighton, England, making music. I record my music in my bedroom, exploring many different combinations of instruments and processes, both analogue and digital. I hope that my music gives you a feeling”

Charlie Ken’s Silver Birch:

Charlie Keen’s solo endeavour Silver Birch weaves trombone, drones and synth loops melding tradition and experimentation. He plays intuitively, with a background and training in jazz and contemporary classical. Having spent years playing Trombone for the band ‘KEG’, this project is something much softer and more personal, exploring themes of loneliness, nostalgia and grief.

Purchase your tickets for Triptych 1 HERE.

Triptych 2 – Friday 17th January 8pm-11pm

Lower Slaughter:

Having ploughed through the UK underground for nearly a decade, 2024 saw Sussex-by-the-sea’s Lower Slaughter unexpectedly return after an extended hiatus, with a shift in personnel, a new line-up & all-new music!

With previous singer Sinead Young having parted ways amicably with the group sometime after the release of their second album ‘Some Things Take Work’, former bass player Barney Wakefield has now switched to vocal duties, with new addition James Gardiner taking over on bass guitar.

The guitar and drums set-up remains the same, with Jon Wood and Graham Hebson respectively back to position to complete Lower Slaughter “v3.0”!

The first recorded output under their new guise is an upcoming 7″ EP to be announced v v soon – a glimpse into both where the band have found themselves in pastures now, and also what is to follow, with their upcoming third album already in the can and due for release later on in 2025!

The four piece once described themselves modestly as a band “who make loud riffs” though The Quietus description of “lurching noise-rock that occasionally works the angles but is chiefly a showpiece for big f*ck-off riffs that call to mind P*ssed Jeans, Nirvana and Harvey Milk” may be more accurate, and still holds true now.

Since their debut album release in 2017, the band has garnered high praise from the likes of BBC Radio 1 & BBC 6Music, The Quietus, Artrocker (no.1 album of 2018), All Music, Loud & Quiet and Flush The Fashion, as well as finding fans among the likes of BBC Radio 6 presenter Shaun Keaveny, BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens & cult comedy legend Stewart Lee, whilst also sharing stages with such bands as Pigs x7, Melt Banana, JOHN, Ditz, No Age, Part Chimp, The Men, Hey Colossus, USA Nails, Gnod, among many others!

“One of the most unique noise rock bands to have appeared in the past five years.” The Quietus

“Ferocious, riff-heavy, angry punk!” Huw Stephens

“This is catharsis in youthful noise.” Loud & Quiet

“Politically and socially conscious, but it’s also an absolute blast.” All Music

Staff Party:

We’re Staff Party, a Brighton based power trio, formed in early 2020. We’ve been described as finely calibrated, frenetic, and loud as hell Noise Rock. We’re as much inspired by underground rock legends like Shellac, Melvins, The Jesus Lizard, At The Drive-In, and Unsane, as we are by The Smashing Pumpkins, Dinosaur Jr., Stone Temple Pilots, Failure, and anything else with good hooks. We even sprinkle a dose of Hardcore and Metal in for good measure. We’re quite loud.

Francis Pig:

Francis Pig push the boundaries of conventional rock music, forging a path that is uniquely their own.

With a sound that is both driving and minimalistic, Francis Pig deliver a visceral punch at their live shows with a blend of heavy baselines, distorted guitars and commanding vocals.

Their songs are a potent blend of raw power and poetic depth, exploring themes of eroticism and existentialism with a fearless intensity.

Purchase your tickets for Triptych 2 HERE.

Triptych 3 – Saturday 18th January 8pm-11pm

0800 Rodeo:

“Digi-beat rock&roll, synth hooks and disco punk love songs”

“0800 Rodeo’s Instagram page is a row of numbers that correspond to the letters on a phone. The 0800 is the same, but R is 7, O is six, and both D and E are 3, thus you encrypt it and get 0800 76336. Immediately there’s a low-fi drum machine DIY post-punk retro sound bombarding my ears, Jim Bob and Fruitbat aka Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine springs to mind and the fact that if 0800 Rodeo had been formed 45 years ago, that John Peel would have been a fan!” – Brighton & Hove News

Terse Affection:

“Country Goth” initially comes across like a healthy disdain for generic categorisation. But it turns out to be a pretty close description of this project from Sealings’ Michael Cotter. Here his music echoes the wonky darkness of artists like The Cramps and Women/Cindy Lee, and imagines them jamming in the shadows under a disco ball in front of an audience of extras from David Lynch movies” – Brighton source

B. Spanks:

“If you like your early British punk, D.I.Y Punk and post punk say via the Buzzcocks or Wire, this is the man for you. B. Spanks vocal delivery moves between speak-singing and more melodic, it suits the punk presentation. It’s expressive rather than the monotone drone that a lot of similar acts often fall into. The whole set is more upbeat pop-punk” – Brighton & Hove News

Purchase your tickets for Triptych 3 HERE.