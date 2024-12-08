CUMGIRL8 + THE MENSTURAL CRAMPS – REVENGE, BRIGHTON 30.11.24

Cumgirl8 (stylised as ‘cumgirl8’ and often abbreviated to ‘CG8’) played Brighton’s Revenge as part of their UK and European tour following the release of their ‘The 8th Cumming’ album. They are an art-punk band from New York consisting of former model Veronika Vilim (guitar) with bandmates Lida Fox (vocals and bass), Avishag Cohen Rodrigues (guitar and keyboards), and Chase Lombardo (drums).

As they took to the stage at Brighton’s Revenge, Cumgirl8 asked “Who has seen us before?”. Several in the crowd, like me, had seen them play the Green Door Store at ‘Mutations’ 2023.

Their first song, an old one, ‘Cherry Nipples’ started with Chase’s drumming, then a dark industrial new wave sound. The music’s mood was well matched by Lisa’s gothic vocals. Not a band to stand around, the three guitarists were playing on their knees from this opening track. The guitarists would often play back-to-back with one of the others, often as if jostling for position.

The dark sounds were replaced by the disco dance beats of ‘Ahhh!Ahhh! (I Don’t Wanna Go)’. This was the first track of the evening from their recent ‘The 8th Cumming’ album. The variety of musical styles from Cumgirl8 across their repertoire at Revenge was further shown on the next two tracks. ‘Dumb Bitch’ was a darker brooding post-punk sound, by contrast, ‘Simulation’ was a much softer song with a mellow synth part.

Guitarist and keyboard player Avishag had a swagger about her stage presence that invoked New York’s CBGB at its new wave prime. Avishag’s swagger didn’t stay confined to the stage, as she and singer Lisa went into the crowd later in their set during ‘Karma Police’. While Lisa returned to sing on stage, Avishag stayed out until the final notes of that song.

Their penultimate song ‘Cicciolina’ was about the Italian porn star turned politician. This seems the right point to mention Cumgirl8’s stage outfits, which you may have noticed from the photos. Cumgirl8 may create a first impression with their provocative sexy outfits, with sex and sexuality featuring strongly in the subject matter and lyrics of their songs. However, there is far more to them than their look. Cumgirl8 played a quality and very varied set and were musically very tight, especially Chase on drums. Avishag’s guitar and synth work in particular caught my eye. Lisa’s vocal range from goth to pop matched the differing musical styles well.

Before their final number, as with most bands. they mentioned their merch stall, where they’d be happy signing things. They went on to recall bizarre items they had signed at previous shows from inhalers, sourdough bread and somebody’s dad’s ashes.

For their final song ‘Picture Party’, Chase came out from behind her drum kit to play another synth. ‘Picture Party’ had a dance rave heavy bass feel to it and felt very different from the rest of their set. It increased in pace throughout the track climaxing with all four members of the band on the floor playing a frenzied closing crescendo.

Cumgirl8 put on a pretty special show in their bold, unique fashion and wide-ranging musical styles, which those at Revenge won’t forget in a hurry. A band worth checking out live, when their next over from New York.

Cumgirl8:

Lisa Fox – lead vocal and bass

Veronika Vilim – guitar

Avishag Cohen Rodrigues – guitar and keyboards

Chase Lombardo – drums

CumGirl8 setlist:

‘Cherry Nipples’ (from 2020 ‘cumgirl8’ mini-album)

‘Ahhh!Ahhh! (I Don’t Wanna Go)’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘Dumb Bitch’ (a 2022 single release)

‘Simulation’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘Girls Don’t Try’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘uti’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘Something New’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘Karma Police’ (from 2024 ‘The 8th Cumming’ album)

‘Ciccolini’ (from 2023 ‘Phantasea Pharm’ EP)

‘Picture Party’ (from 2023 ‘Phantasea Pharm’ EP)

linktr.ee/cumgirl8

Opening for Cumgirl8 were queer punk band The Menstrual Cramps from Bristol. Singer Emilia started by asking “Are you ready Brighton?”. Without question, The Menstrual Cramps were ready. Their punk riot grrrl spirit was evident from their opening loud fast number ‘Hashtag Sad Penis’.

The band does not shy away from political issues and social injustice, which was clear from their next songs ‘Boycott The Lot’ and ‘Body Politics’. By that second track singer Emilia was already crawling across the stage and singing on her back. Their next song, ‘Mutual Masturbation’, was introduced as “a song about masturbation” and they had free contraceptives on the merch stall. It had a very good heavy bass guitar and drum running through this track.

Their strong angry political message returned for the following numbers ‘Class War’ and ‘Cull The Tories’. ‘Class War’ with its punk sound was their fastest of the set, with a call to action for everybody to join a union. For any economists reading this or listening to The Menstrual Cramps, it also reiterated the trickle-down economics of Liz Truss’s government’s budget doesn’t work. By ‘Cull The Tories’ Emilia was singing in amongst the audience.

‘Lying Cheatin’ F*cking Scumbag’ started with a few lines from Travis’s ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ before switching to the band’s punk style. Well, they couldn’t really be expected to sing the lines “You’re a lying cheating f*cking scumbag. The worst shag she’s ever had” in the style of Travis.

The guitars on their closing number ‘Idols’ had a heavy rock feel similar to Motorhead, along with Emilia’s punk vocals. This typically loud fast number was about not idolising your idols and referred to the misdemeanours and crimes of infamous stars. It was a fitting end to a very lively, energetic and entertaining set.

After the show The Menstrual Cramps were chatting with Brighton’s Pussyliquor. Now, that would be an exciting double bill.

The Menstrual Cramps:

Emilia Elfrida – vocals

AJ – drums

Zam – guitar

Abi – bass

The Menstrual Cramps setlist:

‘Hastag Sad Penis’ (from 2017 ‘We’re Not Ovaryacting’ album)

‘Boycott The Lot’ (from 2018 ‘Free Bleedin’’ album)

‘Body Politics’ (from 2024 ‘Antagonistic’ EP)

‘Mutual Masturbation’ (from 2018 ‘Free Bleedin’’ album)

‘Class War’ (from 2024 ‘Antagonistic’ EP)

‘Cull The Tories’ (from 2017 ‘We’re Not Ovaryacting’ album)

‘Abortion’ (from 2024 ‘Antagonistic’ EP)

‘Antagonistic’ (from 2024 ‘Antagonistic’ EP)

‘Lying Cheatin’ F*cking Scumbag’ (from 2017 ‘We’re Not Ovaryacting’ album)

‘Idols’ (from 2018 ‘Free Bleedin’’ album)

linktr.ee/themenstrualcramps