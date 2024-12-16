Workers at the Pensions Regulator are to receive a pay rise after a breakthrough in negotiations after a long-running campaign of strikes.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said that the deal would be worth an increase of up to 7.55 per cent.

The Brighton-based workers took more than 60 days of strike action.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This hard-fought and ground-breaking, above-inflation, pay outcome is just reward for our members who wouldn’t back down during their long struggle.”

The Pensions Regulator said: “We are pleased to have reached a pay settlement for 2024-25 which is fair to our staff and prioritises those at the lower end of their pay band.”