Public Image Ltd have announced additional dates for ‘This Is Not The Last Tour 2025’, with further shows in Torquay, Warrington, Cheltenham and at Chalk in Brighton. This now means that there are two Sussex concert dates, with the other previously confirmed for the White Rock in Hastings, which is a later on in the tour. This new Brighton date will be 15,182 days after their first appearance in Brighton which was at the Top Rank Suite on 2nd November 1983.
Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, post-punk originators Public Image Ltd, with their shifting line-up and unique sound, have pushed boundaries for decades.
Formed in 1978 by Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, the band has amassed 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums with their eclectic fusion of dance, folk, pop, rock and dub influences.
First active between 1978 and 1992, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 following a 17 year hiatus. Since then, the band has toured extensively, entertaining audiences across the globe, and released a number of critically acclaimed albums including ‘This is Pil’ in 2012 and ‘What The World Needs Now…’ in 2015.
The current line-up comprises of frontman John Lyndon, bassist Scott Firth and drummer Bruce Smith.
The band last performed in the UK in September 2023, (Review HERE) and following the death of Lydon’s lifelong friend and manager John Rambo Stevens, soon after the death of his wife Nora in April 2023, Lydon thought the band might not tour again.
On the tour, Lydon says: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.
“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”
With hits including ‘Rise’, ‘This Is Not A Love Song’, and ‘Don’t Ask Me’, Public Image Ltd continue to shape the post-punk genre. In 2011 the band was awarded ‘Outstanding Contribution To Music’ at the Mojo Honours List.
TOUR DATES:
MAY 2025
22 – O2 Academy, Bristol
23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware
24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date
27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date
29 – Birdwell, Barnsley
30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle
31 – Epic Studios, Norwich
JUNE 2025
12 – 3Olympia, Dublin
13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick
14 – Depot, Cardiff
26 – White Rock, Hastings
27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark
28 – O2 Academy, Oxford
JULY 2025
01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date
03 – O2 Academy, Leicester
04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln
05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
30 – Leadmill, Sheffield
31 – Roadmender, Northampton
AUGUST 2025
01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth
07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date
08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham
09 – Empire, Coventry
15 – City Hall, Cork
16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast
Tickets for all of the Public Image Ltd concerts above can be found on Ticketmaster, with the 4 new added date gigs being available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday 18th December. Find yours HERE.
