Public Image Ltd have announced additional dates for ‘This Is Not The Last Tour 2025’, with further shows in Torquay, Warrington, Cheltenham and at Chalk in Brighton. This now means that there are two Sussex concert dates, with the other previously confirmed for the White Rock in Hastings, which is a later on in the tour. This new Brighton date will be 15,182 days after their first appearance in Brighton which was at the Top Rank Suite on 2nd November 1983.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, post-punk originators Public Image Ltd, with their shifting line-up and unique sound, have pushed boundaries for decades.

Formed in 1978 by Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, the band has amassed 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums with their eclectic fusion of dance, folk, pop, rock and dub influences.

First active between 1978 and 1992, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 following a 17 year hiatus. Since then, the band has toured extensively, entertaining audiences across the globe, and released a number of critically acclaimed albums including ‘This is Pil’ in 2012 and ‘What The World Needs Now…’ in 2015.

The current line-up comprises of frontman John Lyndon, bassist Scott Firth and drummer Bruce Smith.

The band last performed in the UK in September 2023, (Review HERE) and following the death of Lydon’s lifelong friend and manager John Rambo Stevens, soon after the death of his wife Nora in April 2023, Lydon thought the band might not tour again.

On the tour, Lydon says: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.

“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

With hits including ‘Rise’, ‘This Is Not A Love Song’, and ‘Don’t Ask Me’, Public Image Ltd continue to shape the post-punk genre. In 2011 the band was awarded ‘Outstanding Contribution To Music’ at the Mojo Honours List.

TOUR DATES:

MAY 2025

22 – O2 Academy, Bristol

23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware

24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date

27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date

29 – Birdwell, Barnsley

30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

31 – Epic Studios, Norwich

JUNE 2025

12 – 3Olympia, Dublin

13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

14 – Depot, Cardiff

26 – White Rock, Hastings

27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark

28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

JULY 2025

01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date

03 – O2 Academy, Leicester

04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

30 – Leadmill, Sheffield

31 – Roadmender, Northampton

AUGUST 2025

01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date

08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham

09 – Empire, Coventry

15 – City Hall, Cork

16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast

Tickets for all of the Public Image Ltd concerts above can be found on Ticketmaster, with the 4 new added date gigs being available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday 18th December. Find yours HERE.

www.pilofficial.com