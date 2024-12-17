A recycling service that collects items that the council won’t take is to stop just before Christmas.

Magpie, is due to end its green box service on Christmas Eve, offering refunds to customers who have paid beyond that date.

And on Thursday (19 December), two people are due to ask councillors why more has not been done to support the service.

Their question follows a message from Magpie to customers which said: “This decision has not been made lightly and we assure you that we tried every possible avenue.

“We understand that his may come as a disappointment and we want to express our deepest appreciation for the trust and support you have shown us over the years.

“Serving you has been a privilege and we are truly grateful for your loyalty.”

Sara Bragg and Mark Erickson have submitted a question to Brighton and Hove City Council which is due to meet on Thursday.

The pair expressed their “devastation” that the green box service will end, saying: “We find it inexplicable that a council that has so often been Green has been unable to support this wonderful organisation.

“We find it inexplicable that a council that has also had a strong Labour presence and now has a Labour majority cannot support a workers’ co-op that offers decent conditions for its members.

“Admittedly, it is sometimes a little difficult to understand exactly what the problem is.

“But the fact that the organisation is no longer taking collections from our doors is a massive loss to recycling and something that the council should take every step possible to reinstate.

“We do not trust council recycling because we see how contaminated every recycling bin is.

“We take every step to make sure that we do our recycling correctly and that’s why we trust Magpie to then take it and recycle it properly.”

The council takes glass, dry paper, cardboard, cans and plastic bottles only from kerbside collections.

The full council is due to meet at 4.30pm on Thursday at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.