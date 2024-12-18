The smash hit musical 101 Dalmatians is a reimagining of the 2022 Regent’s Park production, with stage adaptation from Zinnie Harris and book from the comedy/panto genius Johnny McKnight based on much loved children’s story by Dodie Smith. The lyrics and music are by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Douglas Hodge with orchestrations by Jack Hopkins. All elements and talents have been beautifully knitted together by director Bill Buckhurst. The costumes by Sarah Mercadé, are superb with individual elements that mean they’re perfectly pitched for each individual character and the show as a whole.

The choreography by Lucy Hind and lighting by James Whiteside are top notch.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups. The story is told from the viewpoint of the dogs and beautifully articulated by the ensemble cast of singer/puppeteers. Each dog has its own character and interacts perfectly with its family.

101 Dalmatians the musical opens in a dog rescue centre. Rows of pups who’ve seen better days peer out of their cages and sing the first song “Take Me Home.” This set the very high standard for the night and I found myself singing it long after the show had finished. For me despite the superb other numbers it was ‘Take Me Home’ that stood out.



The story introduces us to Pongo (Linford Johnson) who’s rescued by the kind-hearted fashion designer Tom (Samuel Thomas). He’s enthusiastic, slightly out of his depth as a new dog parent, dropping a roll of pooh bags that run away from him rather as I have done a few times myself!

Pongo meets Perdi (Emma Thornett) and her owner Danielle (Jessie Elland) in suitably chaotic form in the park and they fall in love as do their lonely owners. All is blissful until the evil Cruella De Vil comes on the scene.

Starring as Cruella is multi-award-winning West End and Broadway Musical Theatre star Kerry Ellis. She is sensational and had only joined the cast for the last run in Oxford. Kerry is recognised as the leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals. She was the first British ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked before continuing the role on Broadway. She also originated the role of ‘Meat’ in Queen’s We Will Rock You and tours the UK and Europe extensively with Brian May in concert. Her vocal delivery is off the scale and she truly and deliciously inhabits the role with gusto.

Much is added to the show by Cruella’s dastardly nephews Casper (Charles Brunton) and Jasper (Danny Hendrix) whose comedy and capers are top drawer throughout.

The tale rumbles delightfully on and who would have thought that a cat, yes a cat, would be instrumental in saving the day.

The show is pitched, with admirable skill, to appeal to kids and adults and the arrival of a real, live dalmation lead to the whole audience uttering a collective “aaah”.

It’s a fabulous show, full of fun, energy, pathos, great songs and puppies! It’s a win win for everyone.

Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Tue 17 Dec 2024 – Sun 5 Jan 2025

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/theatre-royal-brighton/