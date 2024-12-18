The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2024 and we have reviewed well in excess of 300 separate musical events. This means that we have witnessed in excess of 1000 live performances! A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This highlights exactly how buoyant our city’s music scene is and long may it continue to be so!
We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing all of the performances and then each team member chose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ whether we have reviewed them or not. Technically, we actually mean ‘Top 5 Performances Of The Year’ as many have taken place as part of a festival.
The list below is shown in team members’ names in alphabetical order. So enjoy it and check out which gigs you were at.
So without further ado, here goes……
Adrian Stonley (reviewer)
- TAYLOR SWIFT – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Friday 7th June
- STEVE HACKETT – Royal Albert Hall, London, Wednesday 23rd October
- YES – Royal Albert Hall, London, Tuesday 4th June
- SPRIGGAN MIST – Trademark Windows Stage, ‘Wokingham Festival’, Berkshire, Monday 26th August
- KARNATAKA – Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, Friday 26th July
Andrew Murphy (reviewer)
- THE MEFFS – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Thursday 29th August
- THE DAMNED – Eastbourne Winter Garden, Saturday 14th December
- HOTWAX, SNAYX – ‘Burger Jam’, The Yard, Hastings, Saturday 27th July
- IDLES – Brighton Centre, Sunday 1st December
- RITES OF HADDA – The Opera House, ‘Rebellion Festival’, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Sunday 4th August
Andy Sturmey (photographer)
- THE HUMAN LEAGUE – Brighton Centre, Monday 9th December
- ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th May
- ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘Love Supreme’, Glynde, Friday 5th to Sunday 7th July
- STEREO MCS – Brighton Dome, Sunday 14th April
- ALISON GOLDFRAPP – Brighton Dome, Saturday 2nd March
Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson (reviewer and photographer)
- FULL FLOWER MOON BAND, PARKER FANS – ‘Alternative Escape’, The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 18th May
- GETDOWN SERVICES, MY FIRST TIME – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 22th November
- DONNY BENET – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 13th March
- AIRCOOLED – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 17th February
- RINGO DEATHSTARR, BLUSHING – Dust, Brighton, Saturday 7th September
Cherie Elody (photographer)
- THE WAEVE – Hoxton Hall, London, Friday 3rd May
- THE LAST DINNER PARTY – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, London, Wednesday 16th October
- EZRA COLLECTIVE – Resident Outstore, Chalk, Brighton,Tuesday 1st October
- ARXX – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 23rd November
- THE WAEVE – Village Underground, London, Tuesday 29th October
Christian Le Surf (reviewer)
- DAVID THOMAS BROUGHTON, EMMA GATRILL – The Bedford, Balham, London, Thursday 1st August
- VASHTI BUNYAN, OISIN LEECH – The Roundhouse, London, Saturday 20th April
- JIM E. BROWN, THE KITCHEN SINK BAND – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 20th October
- EX-EASTER ISLAND HEAD, YOU&TH, CHARLIE KEEN’S SILVER BIRCH – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 7th June
- VAMPIRE WEEKEND, ETHAN P. FLYNN – Eventim Apollo, London, Wednesday 4th December
David McLean (reviewer)
- THE GO! TEAM – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Monday 9th December
- WARGASM – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 7th November
- CONFIDENCE MAN – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th October
- SNOOPER – Dust, Brighton, Thursday 12th September
- PANIC SHACK – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 23rd March
Graeme Houston (reviewer)
- DOG RACE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 19th June
- DREAM WIFE – Revenge, Brighton, Thursday 24th October
- ADULT DVD – The Green Door Store, Brighton Saturday 6th July
- PATRIARCHY – The Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 28th April
- DSM IV – The Hope and Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 12th June
Guy Ramone (reviewer)
- THEATRE OF HATE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Tuesday 28th May
- THE LONG RYDERS – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, Thursday 17th October
- THEATRE OF HATE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 2nd June
- THE DELTA BOMBERS – Camden Underworld, London, Friday 25th October
- MICHAEL ROTHER – Barbican, London, Saturday 3rd February
Iona Murphy (reviewer)
- TAYLOR SWIFT – Wembley Stadium, London Friday 21st June
- KID KAPICHI – White Rock Theatre, Hastings, Friday 22nd March
- HOTWAX – Manchester Academy 1, Friday 9th February
- CHARLI XCX – Coop Arena, Manchester, Wednesday 27th November
- MITSKI – ‘All Points East’, Victoria Park, London, Sunday 18th August
Jacquie Tutt (reviewer)
- KID KAPICHI – White Rock, Hastings, Friday 22nd March
- LONDON CALLING – Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 15th June
- ELO EXPERIENCE – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth, Friday 27th September
- FAT FREDDIE AND THE QUEENS – ‘Weald On The Field’, Food & Music Festival, Uckfield, Sunday 11th August
- BARRY MANILOW – London Palladium, London, Tuesday 4th June
Jess Kemp (reviewer)
- BAT FOR LASHES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Tuesday 25th June
- C.S.S – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 28th June
- MUDHONEY – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 27th September
- JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN – St George’s Church, Brighton, Thursday 10th October
- NADINE SHAH – O2 Forum, London, Friday 22nd November
Jim Rogerson (reviewer)
- THE OUTCASTS, DEFECTS, SHAME ACADEMY, PARANOID VISIONS, 999 – ‘Culture Shocks Punk Rock Festival’, Letterkenny, Ireland, Friday 8th March
- RUST, CRIMINAL DAMAGE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 21st July
- ERECTION – The Pipeline, Brighton, Saturday 24th February
- STIFF LITTLE FINGERS, THE DAMNED, SKIDS – Custom Square, Belfast, Saturday 17th August
- THE DROWNS, SLALOM D – ‘Morecambe Punkfest’, Friday 15th November
John Bownas (reviewer and photographer)
- BABYBIRD – Dust, Brighton, Thursday 3rd October
- POP WILL EAT ITSELF – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Thursday 26th September
- SCUSTIN – Trailer Park, ‘Latitude’, Henham Park, Suffolk, Friday 26th July
- HOTWAX – Big Top Stage, ‘End Of The Road’ Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, Friday 30th August
- SKINDRED – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Friday 1st November
Louis Sevette (reviewer)
- FAT WHITE FAMILY – SWX, Bristol, Saturday 8th June
- MASSIVE ATTACK – ‘Act 1.5’, Clifton Downs, Bristol, Sunday 25th August
- RAGDOLL – East Street Tap, Brighton, Saturday 30th March
- THE DAMNED – Eastbourne Winter Garden, Saturday 14th December
- SLOWDIVE – Brighton Dome, Friday 16th February
Mark Kelly (reviewer and photographer)
- JANE’S ADDICTION – Roundhouse, London, Monday 27th May
- GENN – ‘Rockaway Beach’, Butlins, Bognor Regis, Saturday 6th January
- THE LIBERTINES – Roundhouse, London, Wednesday 30th October
- THE BUG CLUB – Sebright Arms, Bethnal Green Sebright Arms, London, Thursday 6th June
- PERSONAL TRAINER – The Horn, St Albans, Tuesday 30th January
Martin J. Fuller (reviewer)
- JANE WEAVER – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 1st May
- TR/ST – Dust, Brighton, Tuesday 22nd October
- IRAINA MANCINI – The Hope & Ruin, Friday 10th May
- JAMES – Other Stage, ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Sunday 30th June
- GOODBYE – (Debut performance), The Rossi Bar, Brighton, Saturday 14th September
Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)
- DEEP PURPLE – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 6th November
- YARD ACT – Brighton Dome, Saturday 25th March
- SIMPLE MINDS – O2 Arena, London, Tuesday 21st March
- BLOC PARTY – Crystal Palace Park, London, Friday 7th July
- PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING – Brighton Dome, Monday 30th October
Mike Burnell (photographer)
- THE HIVES – Brighton Dome, Thursday 4th April
- DEAD AIR – ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton Beach, Friday 17th May
- BICEP – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Friday 19th July
- THE MURDER CAPITAL – ‘Victorious Festival’, Southsea, Saturday 24th August
- SOFT PLAY – Brighton Dome, Tuesday 15th October
Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, photographer and reviewer)
- MAX COOPER – The Old Market, Hove, Thursday 3rd October
- UNDERWORLD – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Beach, Saturday 20th July
- YARD – ‘The Great Escape’, The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 16th May
- THE HUMAN LEAGUE – Brighton Centre, Monday 9th December
- ELINBORG – ‘The Great Escape’, WaterBear Venue, Brighton, Thursday 16th May
Nick Tutt (photographer)
- KID KAPICHI – White Rock, Hastings, Friday 22nd March
- NOMAD SHAKES – Hastings Fat Tuesday ‘The Tour’, Tuesday 13th February
- SUNCHARMER – The Piper, St.Leonards, Saturday 23rd November
- STORMY-T & BLUESMAN’S LANE – The Carlisle, Hastings, Sunday 2nd June
- LONDON CALLING UK – Lewes Con Club, Saturday 15th June
Peter Greenfield (reviewer)
- ENGLISH TEACHER – Resident (instore), Brighton, Friday 12th April
- MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 1st March
- HEIGHTS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 28th February
- GOODBYE – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 27th November
- ELLiS-D, Velvetine, Opal Habit – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 24th July
Petra Eujane (photographer)
- THE SMILE – Brighton Centre, Monday 18th March
- OWEN PALLETT, VILLAGERS – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Monday 25th November
- 86TVS – Resident, Brighton, Friday 2nd August
- FOCUS – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 28th April
- ENJOYABLE LISTENS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 8th May
Phil Newton (reviewer & photographer)
- GIRLS ALOUD – The O2, London, Sunday 23rd June
- TAYLOR SWIFT – Wembley Stadium, London, Thursday 15th August
- CSS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 28th June
- PALE WAVES – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 8th October
- BAT FOR LASHES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Tuesday 25th June
Richie Nice (reviewer and photographer)
- HIS LORDSHIP – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Thursday 30th May
- DEAF DEVILS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 17th March
- DEADLETTER – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 14th November
- AIRCOOLED – Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 17th November
- ELLiS·D – Dust ‘Mutations Festival’, Brighton, Friday 8th November
Rob Orchard (photographer)
- MARY LATTIMORE – West Hill Hall, Brighton, Saturday 14th September
- DAISY RICKMAN – The Rose Hill, Brighton, Friday 29th March
- ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘Homegrown Festival’, Brighton, Saturday 12th April
- FLIP TOP HEAD, GOODBYE, JAMIE BROUGHTON – Alphabet, Brighton, Wednesday 13th November
- ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘234 Fest’, Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September
Robert Sutton (photographer and reviewer)
- Judas Priest – OVO Arena Wembley, London, Thursday 21st March
- Scorpions – OVO Arena Wembley, London, Saturday 8th June
- Deep Purple – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 6th November
- Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets – Brighton Dome, Wednesday 26th June
- The Australian Pink Floyd – Brighton Centre, Thursday 14th November
Simon Partington (photographer)
- SAVING GRACE – White Rock, Hastings, Saturday 23rd March
- EMILY BREEZE – THe Forum Basement, Tunbridge Wells, Thursday 7th March
- JIM JONES ALL STARS – The Garage, Islington, London, Saturday 19th October
- JUSTIN ADAMS & MAURO DURANTE – Hootananny Brixton, London, Tuesday 22nd October
- SUZIE STAPLETON – THe Grace, Islington, London, Saturday 24th February
Sonny Tyler (reviewer)
- THE THE – Brixton Academy, London, Tuesday 25th June
- FLOWER (NYC) – Daltons, Brighton, Wednesday 4th September
- THOMAS DOLBY – Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Thursday 22nd August
- GIUDA – Camden Underworld, London, Saturday 27th April
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 19th July
Sofia Ambrosoni (photographer)
- DEMONSTRATION OF POWER – ‘Northern Unfest’, Community Central Hall, Glasgow, Friday 26th April
- SANCTION – ‘Northern Unfest’, Community Central Hall, Glasgow, Saturday 27th April
- BASEMENT – ‘Outbreak’, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester, Saturday 29th June
- MINDFORCE – ‘Outbreak’, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester, Saturday 29th June
- ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – D.I.E. Fest Volume one, St. Augustine’s Centre, Brighton, Friday 20th & Saturday 21st September
Steve Willcox (reviewer & photographer)
- KNEECAP – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 9th November
- SOFT PLAY – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Tuesday 15th October
- LOTTERY WINNERS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 22nd March
- DSM IV – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 12th June
- KAE TEMPEST – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 4th November
Tony Ham (photographer)
- SKIDS – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 14th December
- 999 – Blackbox, Hastings, Saturday 13th January
- THE SELECTER – ‘Rockaway Beach’, Butlins, Bognor Regis, Friday 5th January
- KID KAPICHI – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Friday 19th July
- JAPANESE TELEVISION – ‘Rockaway Beach’, Butlins, Bognor Regis, Sunday 7th January
