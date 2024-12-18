The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2024 and we have reviewed well in excess of 300 separate musical events. This means that we have witnessed in excess of 1000 live performances! A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This highlights exactly how buoyant our city’s music scene is and long may it continue to be so!

We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing all of the performances and then each team member chose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ whether we have reviewed them or not. Technically, we actually mean ‘Top 5 Performances Of The Year’ as many have taken place as part of a festival.

The list below is shown in team members’ names in alphabetical order. So enjoy it and check out which gigs you were at.

So without further ado, here goes……

Adrian Stonley (reviewer)

TAYLOR SWIFT – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Friday 7th June STEVE HACKETT – Royal Albert Hall, London, Wednesday 23rd October YES – Royal Albert Hall, London, Tuesday 4th June SPRIGGAN MIST – Trademark Windows Stage, ‘Wokingham Festival’, Berkshire, Monday 26th August KARNATAKA – Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, Friday 26th July

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

THE MEFFS – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Thursday 29th August THE DAMNED – Eastbourne Winter Garden, Saturday 14th December HOTWAX, SNAYX – ‘Burger Jam’, The Yard, Hastings, Saturday 27th July IDLES – Brighton Centre, Sunday 1st December RITES OF HADDA – The Opera House, ‘Rebellion Festival’, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Sunday 4th August

Andy Sturmey (photographer)

THE HUMAN LEAGUE – Brighton Centre, Monday 9th December ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th May ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘Love Supreme’, Glynde, Friday 5th to Sunday 7th July STEREO MCS – Brighton Dome, Sunday 14th April ALISON GOLDFRAPP – Brighton Dome, Saturday 2nd March

Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson (reviewer and photographer)

FULL FLOWER MOON BAND, PARKER FANS – ‘Alternative Escape’, The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 18th May GETDOWN SERVICES, MY FIRST TIME – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 22th November DONNY BENET – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 13th March AIRCOOLED – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 17th February RINGO DEATHSTARR, BLUSHING – Dust, Brighton, Saturday 7th September

Cherie Elody (photographer)

THE WAEVE – Hoxton Hall, London, Friday 3rd May THE LAST DINNER PARTY – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, London, Wednesday 16th October EZRA COLLECTIVE – Resident Outstore, Chalk, Brighton,Tuesday 1st October ARXX – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 23rd November THE WAEVE – Village Underground, London, Tuesday 29th October

Christian Le Surf (reviewer)

DAVID THOMAS BROUGHTON, EMMA GATRILL – The Bedford, Balham, London, Thursday 1st August VASHTI BUNYAN, OISIN LEECH – The Roundhouse, London, Saturday 20th April JIM E. BROWN, THE KITCHEN SINK BAND – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 20th October EX-EASTER ISLAND HEAD, YOU&TH, CHARLIE KEEN’S SILVER BIRCH – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 7th June VAMPIRE WEEKEND, ETHAN P. FLYNN – Eventim Apollo, London, Wednesday 4th December

David McLean (reviewer)

THE GO! TEAM – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Monday 9th December WARGASM – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 7th November CONFIDENCE MAN – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th October SNOOPER – Dust, Brighton, Thursday 12th September PANIC SHACK – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 23rd March

Graeme Houston (reviewer)

DOG RACE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 19th June DREAM WIFE – Revenge, Brighton, Thursday 24th October ADULT DVD – The Green Door Store, Brighton Saturday 6th July PATRIARCHY – The Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 28th April DSM IV – The Hope and Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 12th June

Guy Ramone (reviewer)

THEATRE OF HATE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Tuesday 28th May THE LONG RYDERS – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, Thursday 17th October THEATRE OF HATE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 2nd June THE DELTA BOMBERS – Camden Underworld, London, Friday 25th October MICHAEL ROTHER – Barbican, London, Saturday 3rd February

Iona Murphy (reviewer)

TAYLOR SWIFT – Wembley Stadium, London Friday 21st June KID KAPICHI – White Rock Theatre, Hastings, Friday 22nd March HOTWAX – Manchester Academy 1, Friday 9th February CHARLI XCX – Coop Arena, Manchester, Wednesday 27th November MITSKI – ‘All Points East’, Victoria Park, London, Sunday 18th August

Jacquie Tutt (reviewer)

KID KAPICHI – White Rock, Hastings, Friday 22nd March LONDON CALLING – Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 15th June ELO EXPERIENCE – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth, Friday 27th September FAT FREDDIE AND THE QUEENS – ‘Weald On The Field’, Food & Music Festival, Uckfield, Sunday 11th August BARRY MANILOW – London Palladium, London, Tuesday 4th June

Jess Kemp (reviewer)

BAT FOR LASHES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Tuesday 25th June C.S.S – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 28th June MUDHONEY – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 27th September JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN – St George’s Church, Brighton, Thursday 10th October NADINE SHAH – O2 Forum, London, Friday 22nd November

Jim Rogerson (reviewer)

THE OUTCASTS, DEFECTS, SHAME ACADEMY, PARANOID VISIONS, 999 – ‘Culture Shocks Punk Rock Festival’, Letterkenny, Ireland, Friday 8th March RUST, CRIMINAL DAMAGE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 21st July ERECTION – The Pipeline, Brighton, Saturday 24th February STIFF LITTLE FINGERS, THE DAMNED, SKIDS – Custom Square, Belfast, Saturday 17th August THE DROWNS, SLALOM D – ‘Morecambe Punkfest’, Friday 15th November

John Bownas (reviewer and photographer)

BABYBIRD – Dust, Brighton, Thursday 3rd October POP WILL EAT ITSELF – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Thursday 26th September SCUSTIN – Trailer Park, ‘Latitude’, Henham Park, Suffolk, Friday 26th July HOTWAX – Big Top Stage, ‘End Of The Road’ Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, Friday 30th August SKINDRED – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Friday 1st November

Louis Sevette (reviewer)

FAT WHITE FAMILY – SWX, Bristol, Saturday 8th June MASSIVE ATTACK – ‘Act 1.5’, Clifton Downs, Bristol, Sunday 25th August RAGDOLL – East Street Tap, Brighton, Saturday 30th March THE DAMNED – Eastbourne Winter Garden, Saturday 14th December SLOWDIVE – Brighton Dome, Friday 16th February

Mark Kelly (reviewer and photographer)

JANE’S ADDICTION – Roundhouse, London, Monday 27th May GENN – ‘Rockaway Beach’, Butlins, Bognor Regis, Saturday 6th January THE LIBERTINES – Roundhouse, London, Wednesday 30th October THE BUG CLUB – Sebright Arms, Bethnal Green Sebright Arms, London, Thursday 6th June PERSONAL TRAINER – The Horn, St Albans, Tuesday 30th January

Martin J. Fuller (reviewer)

JANE WEAVER – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 1st May TR/ST – Dust, Brighton, Tuesday 22nd October IRAINA MANCINI – The Hope & Ruin, Friday 10th May JAMES – Other Stage, ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Sunday 30th June GOODBYE – (Debut performance), The Rossi Bar, Brighton, Saturday 14th September

Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)

DEEP PURPLE – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 6th November YARD ACT – Brighton Dome, Saturday 25th March SIMPLE MINDS – O2 Arena, London, Tuesday 21st March BLOC PARTY – Crystal Palace Park, London, Friday 7th July PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING – Brighton Dome, Monday 30th October

Mike Burnell (photographer)

THE HIVES – Brighton Dome, Thursday 4th April DEAD AIR – ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton Beach, Friday 17th May BICEP – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Friday 19th July THE MURDER CAPITAL – ‘Victorious Festival’, Southsea, Saturday 24th August SOFT PLAY – Brighton Dome, Tuesday 15th October

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, photographer and reviewer)

MAX COOPER – The Old Market, Hove, Thursday 3rd October UNDERWORLD – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Beach, Saturday 20th July YARD – ‘The Great Escape’, The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 16th May THE HUMAN LEAGUE – Brighton Centre, Monday 9th December ELINBORG – ‘The Great Escape’, WaterBear Venue, Brighton, Thursday 16th May

Nick Tutt (photographer)

KID KAPICHI – White Rock, Hastings, Friday 22nd March NOMAD SHAKES – Hastings Fat Tuesday ‘The Tour’, Tuesday 13th February SUNCHARMER – The Piper, St.Leonards, Saturday 23rd November STORMY-T & BLUESMAN’S LANE – The Carlisle, Hastings, Sunday 2nd June LONDON CALLING UK – Lewes Con Club, Saturday 15th June

Peter Greenfield (reviewer)

ENGLISH TEACHER – Resident (instore), Brighton, Friday 12th April MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 1st March HEIGHTS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 28th February GOODBYE – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 27th November ELLiS-D, Velvetine, Opal Habit – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 24th July

Petra Eujane (photographer)

THE SMILE – Brighton Centre, Monday 18th March OWEN PALLETT, VILLAGERS – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Monday 25th November 86TVS – Resident, Brighton, Friday 2nd August FOCUS – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 28th April ENJOYABLE LISTENS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 8th May

Phil Newton (reviewer & photographer)

GIRLS ALOUD – The O2, London, Sunday 23rd June TAYLOR SWIFT – Wembley Stadium, London, Thursday 15th August CSS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 28th June PALE WAVES – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 8th October BAT FOR LASHES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Tuesday 25th June

Richie Nice (reviewer and photographer)

HIS LORDSHIP – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Thursday 30th May DEAF DEVILS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 17th March DEADLETTER – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 14th November AIRCOOLED – Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 17th November ELLiS·D – Dust ‘Mutations Festival’, Brighton, Friday 8th November

Rob Orchard (photographer)

MARY LATTIMORE – West Hill Hall, Brighton, Saturday 14th September DAISY RICKMAN – The Rose Hill, Brighton, Friday 29th March ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘Homegrown Festival’, Brighton, Saturday 12th April FLIP TOP HEAD, GOODBYE, JAMIE BROUGHTON – Alphabet, Brighton, Wednesday 13th November ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘234 Fest’, Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September

Robert Sutton (photographer and reviewer)

Judas Priest – OVO Arena Wembley, London, Thursday 21st March Scorpions – OVO Arena Wembley, London, Saturday 8th June Deep Purple – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 6th November Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets – Brighton Dome, Wednesday 26th June The Australian Pink Floyd – Brighton Centre, Thursday 14th November

Simon Partington (photographer)

SAVING GRACE – White Rock, Hastings, Saturday 23rd March EMILY BREEZE – THe Forum Basement, Tunbridge Wells, Thursday 7th March JIM JONES ALL STARS – The Garage, Islington, London, Saturday 19th October JUSTIN ADAMS & MAURO DURANTE – Hootananny Brixton, London, Tuesday 22nd October SUZIE STAPLETON – THe Grace, Islington, London, Saturday 24th February

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

THE THE – Brixton Academy, London, Tuesday 25th June FLOWER (NYC) – Daltons, Brighton, Wednesday 4th September THOMAS DOLBY – Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Thursday 22nd August GIUDA – Camden Underworld, London, Saturday 27th April KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 19th July

Sofia Ambrosoni (photographer)

DEMONSTRATION OF POWER – ‘Northern Unfest’, Community Central Hall, Glasgow, Friday 26th April SANCTION – ‘Northern Unfest’, Community Central Hall, Glasgow, Saturday 27th April BASEMENT – ‘Outbreak’, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester, Saturday 29th June MINDFORCE – ‘Outbreak’, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester, Saturday 29th June ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – D.I.E. Fest Volume one, St. Augustine’s Centre, Brighton, Friday 20th & Saturday 21st September

Steve Willcox (reviewer & photographer)

KNEECAP – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 9th November SOFT PLAY – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Tuesday 15th October LOTTERY WINNERS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 22nd March DSM IV – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 12th June KAE TEMPEST – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 4th November

Tony Ham (photographer)