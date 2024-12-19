Children have filmed a song pleading for their primary school to be saved from closure.

The video features youngsters from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary, in Hollingdean, singing to the tune of Nazareth from Nativity the Musical!

The school said: “St. Joseph’s was kindly granted permission to use the melody of Nazareth for lyrics aimed at promoting awareness of the school’s campaign to save it from closure.

“The lyrics were crafted to emphasise the vital need for a community school in Hollingdean.”

The musical SOS – Save Our School – follows the announcement of a formal consultation on a proposal to close next July.

The proposal was made public last month by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton.

A statement on the school website said: “As a result of falling pupil numbers, the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton have made the difficult decision to consult on the closure of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Brighton.

“Despite the school’s Ofsted rating of ‘good’ and a strong history of service to the community, the governing body and leadership team at St Joseph’s have faced significant challenges in maintaining enrolment levels sufficient to support the school’s financial sustainability.

“There are currently 29 per cent surplus places at St Joseph’s, with this figure forecast to increase, adding further financial pressure on the school.

“Therefore, the proposal to consult on closure is a direct consequence of the significant

challenges faced by falling rolls across the city.

“The governors and school leadership team remain deeply committed to St Joseph’s and

understand how challenging closure would be for the school community.

“Following consultation, if closure is decided on, they will work in partnership with the diocese and local authority to ensure that support is given to pupils, their families and the school’s teaching and support staff as they transition to new schools in and around Brighton.”

Tomorrow (Friday 20 December), St Bartholomews Church of England Primary School is due to close its doors for the final time, with a school mass for staff scheduled for today.

Most children had found new schools by the start of this term but the brief reprieve allowed time for others to try to find another school to attend or other suitable arrangements.