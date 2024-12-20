A Green councillor accused Labour of “talking down” the i360 seafront attraction which has closed after it was unable to pay its debts.

Green councillor Pete West asked Labour to start “talking up” the i360 in a question to the deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Jacob Taylor, last night (Thursday 19 December).

But Councillor West’s request was overtaken by events as he asked for assurances that the attraction would reopen after its annual closure for maintenance next month.

Today, i360 Brighton Limited is expected to file for administration, having given notice on Wednesday 27 November that it was intending to appoint administrators.

The council is the company’s largest creditor and is owed £51 million after brokering a £36 million loan in 2014.

Efforts have been made to find a buyer to operate the attraction which was once described as a “vertical pier”.

Councillor West said: “If no one else will take it on, it is surely vital the council keeps it going to avoid the significant costs of mothballing or demolition.

“No one could have predicted the changes to the way people live their lives that covid brought, the impact this would have on visitor attractions and all manner of public gatherings.

“From the outset Labour have talked the attraction down, encouraging public derision, which has impacted visitor numbers and will now be discouraging potential buyers.

“If no buyer is found and the council is left to operate the attraction, will Labour finally find the good sense to start talking the i360 up?”

In July 2019, the former Labour council leader Daniel Yates said: “If we were asked to borrow £38 million for somewhere in the world, where would we know 100,000 a year would be attracted to?

“A 360-degree panorama of what? Herds of wildebeest sweeping majestically across the plains? The Hanging Gardens of Babylon?”

The following year he dubbed the attraction a “doughnut on a stick”.

The current deputy leader, Councillor Taylor, who is also the cabinet member for finance, said that he wanted the i360 to continue operating without further injections of public cash.

He said: “Comments from politicians have not shifted the dial on the number of visitors coming to the i360.

“The problem has been the assumptions about visitor numbers in the original business case being wholly unsustainable.”