A petition has been set up calling for the i360 on Brighton seafront to be turned into a Wetherspoon pub.

The 531ft (162m) landmark closed last week, owing more than £51 million and costing 109staff their jobs just before Christmas.

Yesterday (Sunday 22 December) a petition was started on Change.org – headed “Turn the i360 into a spoons” – and saying: “Give the people what they want.”

By midnight, 31 people had signed it – and the number has been steadily climbing today. One supporter said: “Win win situation. £1.99 pints at 400 feet.”

But anyone hoping for a good value pint of draft beer or a pitcher of Pimm’s in place of a glass of Nyetimber sparkling wine can think again.

Rather like beer goggles, the viewing tower may have distorted the way some view the prospect of one of Britain’s best-known brands taking over another unique vacant building.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon is well known for converting a range of buildings into its pubs included theatres, churches and post offices.

“However, there are no plans to develop the i360 into a Wetherspoon pub although we appreciate people’s desire for that to happen.”

The i360’s main creditor, Brighton and Hove City Council, has no plans to reopen or operate the tourist attraction itself.

The joint administrators, from Interpath Advisory, hope to find a buyer.

