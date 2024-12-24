Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Hove over the past 10 days.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 24 December): “Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Hove.

“Reports were initially made to police on Saturday 14 December when properties and sheds were targeted in the early hours of the morning in Hove Park Villas, Westbourne Gardens, Hartington Villas and Carlisle Road.

“Similar reports have since been made to police following further incidents in Hartington Villas on Monday 16 December and in Wilbury Avenue on Tuesday 17 December.

“Officers have been undertaking enhanced patrols throughout the area and a police drone is also being utilised to support search efforts.”

Detective Inspector Rob Lewis said: “Burglary is an incredibly personal crime and we appreciate the fear that incidents like these cause the community.

“We have deployed extra patrols to Hove and surrounding areas and are working diligently to find who is responsible.

“It’s important that windows, especially sash-style windows, and doors are left secure at all times, including to sheds and any other outbuildings.

“If you have footage or have witnessed something that doesn’t feel quite right, contact police immediately. Your piece of information may be key to the investigation.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference 168 of 14/12. In an emergency, always dial 999.”