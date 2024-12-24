Saltdean Lido has reopened for winter swimming after the pool closed last month while repairs were carried out to fix underground leaks.

Lido bosses posted the news on Facebook last week, saying that they were delighted to be able to announce the restarting of the winter swim programme.

They said: “The pool is full, the water quality is where it needs to be and it’s looking fantastic in this morning’s winter sunshine.

“Our pool vacuum cleaner, affectionately named ‘Nessie’, has been working hard cleaning the bottom of the pool and will continue all day today.

“The water temperature is climbing steadily, rising by 1C to 2C each day and should reach 20C degrees by Saturday morning (21 December).

“Paving work around the pool is still under way and about two-thirds complete. While the work will pause during opening hours, there will be some barriers in place.

“We appreciate your understanding as we prioritise getting you back in the water as soon as possible, even with a few areas still being finished.

“Wave inspected the site and confirmed that lifeguards can be positioned safely, giving us the go-ahead to reopen.”

The usual winter swim schedule will “pause” on Christmas Day when Lido bosses have “planned something special – a morning of three swim sessions”.

Tickets went on sale online, with any remaining spots able to be booked at the door. Given demand, advance booking was recommended. Season ticket holders were being offered concession pricing.

Lido bosses said: “Santa hats will be free for swimmers and we’d love to see a few reindeer and elves taking a dip too. Hot drinks will be available from the Airstream café to keep you warm.

“After Christmas, the winter swim programme will resume on Friday 27 December and continue through to Monday 30 December. The pool will close on New Year’s Day but reopen on Friday 3 January.

“It’s been a challenging time but we’re so close to the finish line. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We can’t wait to welcome you back!”