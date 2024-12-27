New padel courts on Hove seafront have now opened.

The four courts are part of the new Hove Beach Park development and are taking bookings.

Free introductory sessions are on offer at an open day on Saturday 11 January.

There are currently only 500 padel courts in the UK. Three more are due to open at Withdean Sports Complex early next year where temporary courts are currently in use.

All will be operated by Game4Padel which is also due to run the tennis courts at Hove Beach Park.

Councillor Julie Cattell, the council’s lead member for major projects, said: “Padel is a fast-growing sport and I’m sure these exciting new facilities will be really popular.

“With the tennis courts due to be finished shortly, plus bowls, croquet, skating, skateboarding, BMX and sand sports, Hove Beach Park will offer sports and leisure facilities for all ages and abilities, transforming this previously under-used stretch of the Hove seafront.”

Game4Padel chief executive Michael Gradon said: “We have built a thriving padel community at Withdean and look forward to welcoming some of those players down here, as well as introducing a whole new community to this fun, inclusive and highly sociable sport.

“Over the past few months, we have been excited by the fact that so many passers-by have been telling us how keen they are to try padel when the courts open.”