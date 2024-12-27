A language school is taking over the student flats above the Co op, in London Road, Brighton.

Fresh, which manages the flats, known as Pavilion Point, has signed a nomination agreement with EC Brighton, a language school, for this academic year.

Eddie Kane, from Fresh, said: “We are excited to welcome EC Brighton students to Pavilion Point for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Our dedicated site team will provide around-the-clock support for residents’ mental, physical and social wellbeing, ensuring they have a fulfilling and positive stay from start to finish.”

Gosia Stewart, the centre director at EC Brighton, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pavilion Point, a modern student residence that perfectly meets the growing demand for top-tier facilities.

“With its central location, Pavilion Point offers everything our students could want – private study rooms, a fully equipped gym, a cinema room, chic communal areas and more.

“Conveniently located just a short walk from EC Brighton and the Brighton train station, it promises a blend of sociability and practicality that will enhance our students’ experience from the moment they arrive.”