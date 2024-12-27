Albion take on Brentford at the Amex in the delayed Boxing Day fixture.

Julio Enciso makes his first Premier League start of the season and Solly March is included in the match-day squad for the first time in over a year.

In the continued absence of Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter is on the bench and Joao Pedro looks to play upfront alone.

Matt O’Riley makes the starting XI but Mats Wieffer is out after being injured last Saturday, not long after scoring his first Premier League goal against West Ham United.