Two men have appeared in court today (Saturday 28 December) charged with the rape of a man in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “It follows a report by a 19-year-old man being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden’s in the city centre, before being raped in Steine Lane near by.

“He is receiving support from specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

“We can confirm that George Elliott, 40, and Mark Lett, 42, were charged with raping a man and with committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.”

Sussex Police added that the pair were remanded in custody by Brighton Magistrates’ Court today to appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (30 December).

Elliott and Lett, of Redstone Road, Redhill, Surrey, are alleged to attacked the teenager at about 3.30am on Saturday 21 December.

The victim managed to seek help from a passerby who called the police.

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”

NOTE This story has been corrected. The location of the next court appearance will be Lewes Crown Court.