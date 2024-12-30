Aston Villa 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

The Seagulls came away with a draw from Villa Park after Simon Adingra put the Seagulls in front after around 12 minutes.

The Seagulls were, however, pegged by an Ollie Watkins penalty 10 minutes before half time.

Craig Pawson decided that Joao Pedro had fouled Morgan Rogers. Fabian Hürzeler protested at length and was booked.

Villa then went ahead very early in the second half when Rogers bagged a goal.

The hosts dominated the ball, with about 60 per cent possession, and had more goal attempts and won more corners.

But Albion refused to give up and equalised after good work from Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Pedro.

Tariq Lamptey fired the Seagulls level for their seventh draw of the season and they stay 10th in the Premier League, one place behind Villa.

Next up, on Saturday 4 January, Albion host third-place Arsenal at the Amex.