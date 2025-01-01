A group of cycling campaigners thanked contractors working on a new bike lane with cake a non-alcoholic fizz.

Bricycles toasted the workers on the site of the new A23 Preston Road cycle lane.

The first phase of the new separated lane is now complete, along with new zebra crossings

Iliana Koutsou of Bricycles said: “It’s important to show appreciation when walking and cycling are supported in practice in our city.

“It means more people are supported to travel in a way that reduces motor traffic and helps people to keep physically active in everyday life.

“The cost of owning and running a car is increasingly unaffordable to many, so we need to transform the city to address this.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and the Public Realm, thanked Bricycles for marking the construction of this important active travel scheme.