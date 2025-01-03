A special meeting of Brighton and Hove’s cabinet will ask councillors to back the city council taking part in a devolution priority programme – but it leaves the future of the council in question.

Proposals going before the special meeting on Thursday (9 January) are for Brighton and Hove to join with East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council to create a mayoral combined authority for Sussex.

Councils across the country have been asked to submit their requests to take part in the devolution priority programme outlined in a government white paper by next Friday (10 January).

The West Sussex and East Sussex county council cabinets are also due to meet on Thursday morning to discuss their responses to the devolution white paper.

A report published today (Friday 3 January) described devolution as a “key plan” in the new Labour government’s plans to redistribute political, social and economic power across England.

In the summer the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner wrote to leaders of all upper-tier councils, including Brighton and Hove City Council and the two county councils, inviting areas to express an interest in devolution.

The white paper sets out an aim for new strategic authorities to have a population of at least 1.5 million. The combined population of the two counties and Brighton and Hove is more than 1.7 million which passes the threshold.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey spoke positively about Ms Rayner’s the letter after she was elected chair of the Greater Brighton Economic Board on Tuesday 16 July, the day before English Devolution Bill was announced in the King’s speech.

Councillor Sankey said in July: “Because we are a coalition of the willing, with extensive economic and business experience across local authority boundaries, we are well placed to be involved in discussions about opportunities for deeper collaboration.

“We can bring relevant people together and highlight insights about how the strengths and achievements of the different councils can complement one another to make the strongest possible case for investment in the region.

“We want to be part of this conversation and capitalise on the region’s potential.”

The Greater Brighton Economic Board brings together the leaders and chief executives of seven councils as well as business representaives and university and college bosses – from Bognor to Seaford and from the coast to Crawley.

The government published its English Devolution White Paper on 16 December, aiming to decentralise power from Westminster to new “strategic authorities”.

For areas keen to move forward with devolution the government will back establishing mayoral strategic authorities by May next year and new unitary authorities by April 2027 with a view to elections in May 2027.

At this stage it is not clear whether Brighton and Hove will remain a unitary authority on its own. The population of abour 280,000 falls short of the 500,000 that the government states that it wants for new unitary authorities.

The report said that there would be some flexibility – and proposals for new unitary authorities would be judged on a case-by-case basis. But reorganisation looks likely to lead to a new unitary authority that includes Brighton and Hove.

The report to cabinet said: “The government has committed to a simplified funding landscape for strategic authorities, with mayor strategic authorities receiving a consolidated pot covering local growth, place, housing and regeneration, non-aprenticeship adult skills and transport.

“Foundation strategic authorities (those without an elected mayor) will have less flexibility in receiving dedicated local growth allocations decided by formulae.

“The white paper sets out that the default assumption is to have mayoral combined authorities with a population of 1.5 million or above.

“Areas must cover a sensible economic geography with a focus on functional economic areas, travel to work patterns and local labour markets.”

Within the white paper, the government has set out areas where strategic authorities will drive growth and shape public services.

The list, which may expand, includes

Transport and local infrastructure

Skills and employment support

Housing and strategic planning

Economic development and regeneration

Environment and climate change

Health, wellbeing and public service reform

Public safety

The special cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall is due to start at 11.30am on Thursday (9 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.