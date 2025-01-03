Plans to demolish a house and build a new home in its place are recommended for refusal at a meeting next week.

Neighbours are divided on the modern design proposed for 17B Meadow Close, Hove, providing an even split of supporting comments and objections to a planning application for the site.

The applicant, Radek Vik, has applied to demolish the existing bungalow at the site, known as Les Reveurs, and replace it with a modern two-storey building with a lower-ground floor.

Brighton and Hove City Council planning officials have advised members of the Planning Committee to refuse the application when they meet on Wednesday 8 January.

The reasons given for recommending refusal include the design being an “overdevelopment” of the plot and “out of scale and incongruous with the surrounding development”.

A proposed rear terrace and “southern glazing” are described as overlooking neighbours and would result in a loss of privacy.

The application described the current building as a former detached garage built in the 1930s which was converted into a bungalow.

In 2017 an application to build a detached, two-storey, three-bedroom house was approved.

The proposed new building is a modern four-bedroom house, with a flat roof.

Mr Vik submitted a planning application prepared by his agent Absolute Town Planning. The application said: “The existing dwelling house is not fit for purpose.

“The building fabric and structure were built to building regulation standards that are well below the minimum standards expected now, leaving floors, walls and roofs uninsulated and unable to comply with basic 21st century standards of sustainable design.

“Furthermore, the house needs to support a family of four which it is currently unable to do satisfactorily.”

Nine objections have been sent to the council raising concerns about the height, design and overdevelopment of the site.

There are also nine supporting comments, backing the design and ecologically friendly nature of the build which would provide a family home.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The looming structure threatens to cast shadows over adjacent homes, depriving residents of natural light and creating a sense of claustrophobia.

“Additionally, the layout and design of the development pose a serious threat to privacy as they overlook and infringe upon the private spaces of neighbouring properties.

“This development simply doesn’t fit in with the area.”

An anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “It makes good use of the small plot size to create a comfortable family home with garden space and has a nice modern and eco-friendly design.

“There have been so many new houses and major renovations done on the close in the last decade that I don’t think another one will make a difference to the overall look and feel of the area.”

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward, has also objected to the application.

Councillor Lyons said: “The properties are positioned in an arc progressively set back from the road – the property extends too far out in the front.

“Also the boundary gap needs to be consistent with other properties and consideration given to the neighbours (light) and height.”

Some local properties are within the Tongdean Conservation Area although not those in Meadow Close.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 8 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.