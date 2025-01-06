A Hove man is due to be sentenced today (Monday 6 January) for his part in a Just Stop Oil protest just over a year ago.

Anthony Bradley, 65, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, is one of four people who face being sentenced for “interfering with the use or operation of a key national infrastructure”.

They are expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, having blocked the A41 in Hendon, north west London, on the morning of Monday 13 November 2023.

Scores of Just Stop Oil supporters slow marched along the main road, according to the Metropolitan Police, with at least 110 people arrested.

The Met said that all those taking part in the slow march along the dual carriageway, which a key commuter route, had been arrested.

The protesters were said to be “blocked the public highway” in breach of section 7 Public Order Act 2023, interfering with the use or operation of a key national infrastructure.

The other three protesters facing sentence today are Ishani Milward-Bose, 22, of Faversham, Kent, Daniel Wills, 22, of Gaisford Street, London, and Alice Brown, 63, of Bassett Street, London.

At the time, the Met said on social media: “There is significant congestion in the area. People stuck in this could be trying to get to work, appointments or school.

“We are continuing to make arrests and send additional resources to Hendon Way. That is more officers removed from their communities to arrest Just Stop Oil activists.”