A restaurant owner is disappointed that he cannot keep the glazed extension to the front of his premises after a planning appeal was dismissed.

Ali Shokouhfar, 44, installed a glass extension in front of his business, La Tana, in Ladies Mile Road, Patcham, in April without planning permission because he was unaware that he needed it.

Once alerted, he submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council eight months ago, in May.

But planning officials refused permission in July saying that the extension was an “over-sized incongruous addition” which did not relate to the building and “detracts” from the appearance of the shopping area.

They also said that structural details were omitted from the application which meant that there was no information matters such as about sound insulation.

The application was decided by officials and did not go before the Planning Committee which is made up of elected councillors.

Scores of supporters wrote to the Planning Inspectorate to say that the restaurant was popular and the extension was useful.

Mr Shokouhfar submitted an appeal statement prepared by his agent, Wilbury Planning, which said that he would have applied for planning permission in advance if he had realised that it was necessary.

Appeal documents said that heavy planters had provided an informal seated area outside the restaurant for almost 10 years – from 2015 until last year.

Mr Shokouhfar’s appeal statement said: “For a significant period of time there had already been a protrusion to the front of the property.

“The existing structure merely comprises an enclosed and fully glazed structure with only a slightly larger footprint when compared to the previous external seating area.”

Planning inspector David Reed said that the conservatory-style extension stuck out further, going beyond the area covered by the planters.

Mr Reed said: “The extension provides additional all-year-round seating which enhances the restaurant business and provides economic benefits.

“However, these factors are outweighed by the visual impact on the street scene and the associated conflict with the development plan.”

Mr Shokouhfar was disappointed with the decision. He said: “We had lots of good comments regarding the extension. Everyone in Patcham loves it.

“This extension also has many benefits, more customers, more revenue, more visitors to Patcham as many travel to come here and many more positive things.”