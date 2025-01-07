Two men have been arrested after a car chase at speeds of more than 60mph in Brighton at the weekend, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 7 January).

The force said: “Two men were arrested on suspicion of offences after a short pursuit in Brighton.

“Officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Golf, at about 6.20pm on Sunday 5 January.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers and drove dangerously through the Queen’s Park and Hanover area of the city.

“It included travelling in excess of 60mph in 20mph zones, going through red light signals, going the wrong way along a one-way street and travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway.

“After a short pursuit in Albion Hill and into Grove Hill, the vehicle was safely stopped by officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU).

“A passenger who decamped from the vehicle was pursued on foot and arrested.

“The driver was arrested at the scene.

“Police can confirm that the driver, a 37-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, drug driving and other drug and traffic offences.

“The passenger, a 21-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of being carried in or on a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent and other drug offences.

“Both men have been bailed, pending further inquiries.”

Inspector Matt Wightwick, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a high-speed pursuit which posed a high risk to the public in Brighton.

“Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and make the arrests before anyone could be seriously harmed.

“With the support of colleagues from TFU, they showed great teamwork to safely resolve the short pursuit.

“It demonstrates the professionalism and determination of officers to catch serious offenders on our roads.”