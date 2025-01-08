Residents are being asked to stop dumping their Christmas trees at what has become an unofficial collection site in a Brighton park.

A large pile of trees has built up beside the sternly worded sign telling people “This is not a Christmas tree recycling site” in Queens Park.

The park had a recycling point in previous years, but for the last few years, official collections have not been made from there.

Trees are also being dumped at other non-official sites in Brighton and Hove, the council says.

There are currently 23 official recycling points across the city where Brighton and Hove City Council will collect trees from. One of these is about 100m from the spot in Queens Park where people are leaving their trees – but the sign does not mention this.

These will remain open until 31 January, giving people plenty of time to take their tree along to one if they have a real tree and have yet to dispose of it.

Dozens of trees, however, have instead been left out at non-collection sites, placing additional strain on wider council refuse services and putting the owner at risk of a fine for fly-tipping.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “It has been brilliant to see so many people recycle their Christmas trees, and we have experienced high demand at all our official sites.

“Our thanks go to everyone who has taken their tree along to one of these sites, but I would appeal to those who have not yet disposed of their tree to only use these sites and not leave them in other locations.

“We have a collection schedule for the official sites, with extra resources in place to keep them as clear as possible and meet the high demand.

“But we have also seen a lot of trees left on roadsides, alongside communal bins, or in parks and open spaces.

“If we have to divert staff to clear trees on an ad hoc basis from these locations, then those staff can’t do their usual work to keep the city clean, and in most cases will mean the trees are not recycled.

“It can also impact the accessibility of pavements near our communal bins and potentially cause problems for motorists and pedestrians.

“We’re really keen to help recycle as many real Christmas trees as we can but need residents to do their bit by taking them to the correct place.”

Click here to find your official recycling point.

Trees can also be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centres off the Old Shoreham Road in Hove and off Wilson Avenue in Whitehawk.

Real trees are also able to be placed inside garden waste collection bins where residents are signed up to the service.