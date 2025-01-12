A teenager has been jailed for 29 years the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Brighton.

Jayden Gubetini, 18, was jailed by Judge Heather Norton at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Cameron Bailey in High Wycombe on Sunday 7 May 2023.

Gubetini, of Coe Spur, Slough, was one of five people convicted for a series of offences involving drugs and violence linked to Cameron and his death.

The 18-year-old was convicted unanimously by a jury on Thursday 24 October after a nine-week trial.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of Cameron’s friend, who was also 17 at the time, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Four other men have also been jailed for offences linked to Cameron’s murder and the attempted murder of his friend. They are Aaran Pattinson, Philip Solomon, Scott Cordice and Marlon Cato.

Cameron and his friend travelled from the Brighton area to High Wycombe in May 2023.

On Saturday 6 May 2023, Gubetini went from Slough to High Wycombe and robbed both victims, stealing drugs from them. The robbery was not reported to the police when it happened.

The next day, Gubetini returned to High Wycombe with Cordice, Pattinson and Solomon. They robbed Cameron and his friend again in King’s Court, Easton Street, High Wycombe.

During this robbery Cameron was fatally stabbed and his friend was wounded. Paramedics tried to save Cameron but he died at the scene.

Post-mortem tests found that the cause of Cameron’s death was a stab wound to the back.

His friend suffered a cut to the top of his head, a fractured skull and a cut to his hand which required surgery.

The Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit began an investigation and within days Cordice, Pattinson, Solomon and Cato were charged.

But Gubetini fled to the Netherlands. He was returned to Britian on Wednesday 5 July 2023 and made his first court appearance the next day.

He was charged with assault causing GBH with intent after another violent attack – this time at Bullingdon Prison on Wednesday 8 May last year.

He slashed a fellow inmate with an improvised blade, injuring his face.

The senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart May, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “Gubetini is a dangerous individual who, despite his age, has demonstrated his intent to repeatedly use serious violence.

“Gubetini will now face the consequences of his actions by serving a significant custodial sentence, reflecting the gravity of the offences committed.

“At the conclusion of this case, I am mindful of the unimaginable impact this has had on the family of Cameron Bailey and his friend.

“They have had to endure many months of pain while we investigated his murder and I would like to thank them for their patience and dignity, and for putting their trust in our investigation.#

“This was a complex investigation and, through diligent investigative work, we were able to identify the men involved in the death of Cameron Bailey and who will now spend a significant time behind bars.

“Too often, we are reminded of the danger of carrying and using knives, the devastating consequences and the impact such a short moment in time has on the victim, their family and friends.”

Aaran Pattinson, 33, of Station Close, High Wycombe, was jailed for 10 years and six months in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday 21 November.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Pattinson was found not guilty of attempted murder, assault causing GBH and murder.

At the same hearing, Philip Solomon, 38, of no fixed address, was also jailed for 10 years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and assault causing GBH.

Scott Cordice, 30, of Station Close, High Wycombe, was jailed for eight years and six months. He was previously found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cordice was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and assault causing GBH.

Marlon Cato, 51, of Station Close, High Wycombe, was jailed for five years and six months. He was previously found guilty by majority jury verdict of two counts of having class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of assisting an offender.