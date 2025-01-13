THE BOYS + MARC VALENTINE – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 12.1.25

It was a nice but chilly evening so I was glad to reach the warmth of The Prince Albert for this evening’s gig. Pint purchased and I headed upstairs to the first floor music room. Being a Sunday night and with the Subhumans playing at The Con Club in Lewes as well this evening (where they played back in 2022 – Review HERE) I wasn’t expecting to see so many folk already in the venue and rearing to absorb what The Boys had to offer.

Support this evening came from Marc Valentine who is joined by “Rocket Rick” on drums, Richard Davies on guitar, Richard P on Bass and Neil Skully on keyboards, plus Marc himself on guitar and vocals. I asked Gary Pearce who was guitar tech and roadying for the band information and loved his reply of “Oh yeah, it`s Marc and the Three Dicks”.

Marc, who is known from fronting the cult British power-pop outfit Last Great Dreamers, as you would expect, was centre stage and wearing a hat, whilst being flanked by his chums. They started off by playing ‘Last Train Tonight’ and ‘Linear Slopes’ from the 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album and then followed with ‘Strange Weather’ and ‘Skeleton Key’ from the recent 2024 ‘Basement Sparks’ album.

By now the crowd had swelled considerably and we were then treated to ‘Jinx Of Finchley Road’, ‘I Wanna Be Alone’, ‘Eve Of Distraction’ and ‘Broken Satellites’. All of these were quality songs and really well executed and fair play to the sound man too.

Now I hate the terms “power pop” and “pop punk” as it inadequately describes just how melodic and well written the songs are, but it does give you a general idea of how they sound I suppose. ‘Complicated Sometimes’ followed and after which we were rewarded by a great cover of ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’, which was written by Carole King and made famous by The Shirelles. This being the first ever number 1 by an all black, all woman group in 1960.

Next to follow was ‘Mornington Terrace’ which was co-written by Marc and Matt Dangerfield of The Boys before sadly their last song ‘Swiss Launderette’. The band left the stage to very warm applause and it was thoroughly deserved. A great warm-up for what was to follow.

Marc Valentine:

Marc Valentine – guitar and vocals

Rocket Rick – drums,

Richard Davies – guitar

Richard P – bass

Neil Skully – keyboards

Guest Vocalist – vocals

Marc Valentine setlist:

‘Last Train Tonight’ (from 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album)

‘Linear Slopes’ (from 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album)

‘Strange Weather’ (from 2024 ‘Basement Sparks’ album)

‘Skeleton Key’ (a 2023 single)

‘Jinx Of Finchley Road’ (a 2023 single)

‘I Wanna Be Alone’ (from 2024 ‘Basement Sparks’ album)

‘Eye Of Distraction’ (from 2024 ‘Basement Sparks’ album)

‘Broken Satellites’ (from 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album)

‘Complicated Sometimes’ (from 2024 ‘Basement Sparks’ album)

‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ (from 2023 ‘Skeleton Key’ single)

‘Mornington Avenue’ (from 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album)

‘Swiss Launderette’ (from 2022 ‘Future Obscure’ album)

After a quick turnaround it’s time for The Boys, who now comprise of Matt Dangerfield (guitar/vocals), Casino Steel (keyboards), Chips Kiesbye guitar/vocals), Kent Norberg (bass/vocals) and Martin H-Son (drums) to take to The Prince Albert stage.

The Boys originally came together in September 1975 when singer/guitarist Matt Dangerfield left Mick Jones and Tony James’s fledgling punk band London SS to form a new band with ex-Hollywood Brats songwriter/keyboard player Casino Steel. Dangerfield’s art college pal, guitarist Honest John Plain, was quickly recruited. The following year they held auditions for the bass and drum roles with Kid Reid and Jack Black completing the line-up. The Boys made their live debut at London’s Hope and Anchor in October 1976. Mick Jones, Billy Idol, Joe Strummer, Tony James and Gene October were in attendance for The Boys first performance.

The Boys who along with the Sex Pistols, Clash and The Damned were part of the first wave of the mid-1970’s UK punk explosion. In fact The Boys became the first UK punk band to sign an album deal when NEMS Records snapped them up in January 1977 and were highly regarded by the music press and their contemporaries, on the account of their well-crafted songs, together with Casino Steel and Matt Dangerfield’s love of harmonies.

Wind the clock forward 48 years and tonight they kick off their live performance with a handful of rousing tunes, these being ‘TCP’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album), ‘See Ya Later’ and ‘Terminal Love’ (both found on 1979’s ‘To Hell With The Boys’ album), followed by ‘1976’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album) and ‘Weekend’ (from 1981 ‘Boys Only’ album). It’s evident to all us punters at this point in proceedings that there’s true quality of musicianship and harmonies on offer tonight.

The quality continues with the arrival of ‘U.S.I.’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album), ‘I’m A Believer’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album) and two cuts from their debut self-titled 1977 album, these being ‘Cop Cars’ which segues straight into ‘Keep Running’. There’s smiles aplenty from the band and they are clearly enjoying playing for us and before we know it ‘Memory’, ‘No Money’ and ‘Organ Grinder’ all just fly by. The crowd is enthusiastic which is always a good sign!

1977’s ‘Soda Pressing’ is given an outing next and is swiftly followed by ‘Tumble With Me’ and ‘Do The Contract Hustle’, which are rarely heard these days and get a very welcome airing! 2014’s ‘Global Warming’ was the next choice cut and was followed by the first single ‘I Don’t Care’ which was one of the earliest Punk singles released! It was certainly one of the earliest I bought, I can only think of The Damned’s ‘New Rose’ and The Vibrators ‘We Vibrate’ beating it.

Up next it’s the unforgettable intro to ‘Brickfield Nights’ that gets the hairs on my arms standing up, it’s a rousing version and such a classic song! It really is great to see Honest John Plain getting a lot of deserved mentions during the set as his input was enormous.

The classic ‘First Time’ followed and I actually got quite emotional. That song, like many of the early Boys songs, was part of my growing up. The Boys signed off this evening with ‘Livin In The City’ followed by Casino singing ‘Sick On You’ and thus bringing the set to a magnificent end.

As a final summary – an altogether great evening. The two bands were really well matched and every one I spoke to afterwards thought it was brilliant. Thanks to Steve Metcalfe for all the organising and promoting to make it possible.

The Boys:

Matt Dangerfield – guitar/vocals (1975-present)

Casino Steel – keyboards/vocals (1975-present)

Chips Kiesbye – guitar/vocals (2015-present)

Kent Norberg – bass/vocals (2014-present)

Martin H-Son – drums (2009-present)

The Boys setlist:

‘T.C.P.’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album)

‘See Ya Later’ (from 1979 ‘To Hell With The Boys’ album)

‘Terminal Love’ (from 1979 ‘To Hell With The Boys’ album)

‘1976’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album)

‘Weekend’ (from 1981 ‘Boys Only’ album)

‘U.S.I.’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album)

‘I’m A Believer’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album)

‘Cop Cars’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Keep Running’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘You Can’t Hurt A Memory’ (from 1979 ‘To Hell With The Boys’ album)

‘No Money’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Organ Grinder’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album)

‘Soda Pressing’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Tumble With Me’ (Hollywood Brats cover) (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Do The Contract Hustle’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album)

‘Global Warming’ (from 2014 ‘Punk Rock Menopause’ album)

‘I Don’t Care’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Brickfield Nights’ (from 1978 ‘Alternative Chartbusters’ album)

‘First Time’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

(encore)

‘Living In The City’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

‘Sick On You’ (from 1977 ‘The Boys’ album)

