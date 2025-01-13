Two young Brighton and Hove Albion players have gone north – one of them on loan until the end of the season.

Albion have sold 21-year-old defender Imari Samuels to the Scottish Premiership side Dundee as they prepare to host Celtic in the league tomorrow (Tuesday 14 January).

And 20-year-old centre forward Louis Flower is expected to spend the rest of the season with National League side Gateshead.

Albion said: “Imari Samuels has completed a permanent move to Scottish Premiership side Dundee for undisclosed terms.

“The full-back joined our under-21s in August 2022 before making his full first-team debut in our 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup in August 2024.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Imari has progressed really well during his time with us and that culminated in his first team debut earlier this season.

“It’s important for him now to play regular first team football and this move will hopefully give him the opportunity to do that. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

As well as making his first team debut in the League Cup, Samuels was named in two Premier League match-day squads this season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted to land Samuels, saying: “He’s somebody that’s always been on the radar since I’ve been in the club.

“Every transfer window, Imari’s been a target and a really, really talented young left-back or wing-back from Brighton. He went to Brighton from Reading for a fee.

“He’s represented England at every age group up to under-20. It is brilliant for the club to get him on a permanent. He’s a really talented, technical player and we hope to help realise his potential.

“We’re really pleased about him coming here because he had other suitors.

“But he chose here because he’d looked at some of the development work we did with other younger players and decided he wanted to come here.”

Meanwhile, Louis Flower has joined National League side Gateshead on loan for the rest of the season.

Albion said: “The 20-year-old signed for us in September 2023 and has scored eight goals in 22 Premier League 2 appearances for our under-21s.”

Weir said: “This is a good step into a first team environment for Louis. He has done well with our under-21s and we’re looking forward to watching him develop over the next few months.

“Gordon Greer and his team will be keeping close tabs on Louis during his time with Gateshead.”