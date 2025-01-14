A police chase that started in Peacehaven came to an end when a spike strip was used to bring a suspected stolen car to a stop.

The driver of the suspected stolen car – a yellow Ford Fiesta – sped the wrong way through the one-way system in Newhaven while pursued by officers, Sussex Police said.

The Fiesta was brought to a halt in Litlington, a village between Seaford and Alfriston.

The force said: “Three men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking from an address in Eastbourne.

“Officers detected a yellow Ford Fiesta in Peacehaven but the driver then failed to stop for police in the early hours of Saturday 11 January.

“The vehicle was driven dangerously at high speed, travelling the wrong way through the one-way ring road in Newhaven.

“Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit deployed a spike strip to deflate the tyres near Litlington and the vehicle stopped shortly afterwards.

“The occupants decamped from the car, with one man arrested by the vehicle, one man arrested near the A27 and a third man arrested after he was traced to a garden by Police Dog Sonny, a three-year-old German shepherd.

“Following the pursuit and an investigation by Eastbourne CID, 19-year-old Reece Beresford, of St Mary’s Avenue, Hailsham, and 18-year-old Finlay Snow, of no fixed address, were charged with aggravated vehicle taking – being carried on or in a vehicle that caused property damage.”

Snow was also charged with having a knife.

Both men appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 13 January) and were remanded in custody.

Beresford is due to appear next at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 February.

Snow is due to appear next at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 January).

Sussex Police added: “A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, taking a vehicle without the owners’ consent and driving without insurance.

“He has been bailed, pending further investigation.”