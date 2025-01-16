Albion won their first ever top flght match at Portman Road with goals from Karou Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

Albion had chances in the first half most notably falling to Joao Pedro who forced a couple of good saves from ex Albion keeper Christian Walton.

Meanwhile at the other end Liam Delap forced a full stretch save from Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen – Omari Hutchinson also forced the Albion keeper into Seagulls took the match by the Albion keeper to make a good save at full stretch.

Pervis Estupinian also had two or three half chances to score for Albion in the first half – but continued in this vane by creating chances in the second half.

Albion took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half.

Just after Wes Barnes went close for the home side it was Mitoma who put Albion in front – after good build up play involving Matt O’Reilly and Yasmin Atari.

Albion controlled play and did all they could to find a second – it fell to substitute Rutter – Ayari whipped in a free kick which was flicked on by fellow substitute Danny Welbeck and Rutter dragged the ball underneath Lewis Dunk and most notably Ipswich keeper Walton – Albion then had to survive a VAR check

Albion go back to ninth in the Premier League and travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday 19th January.