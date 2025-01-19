Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon (Sunday 19 January) with the Seagulls three places above their hosts in the Premier League.

Diego Gomez has been named in the squad for the first time and is on the bench along with Julio Enciso and Solly March.

Joao Pedro resumes his fruitful partnership upfront with Danny Welbeck who was born in Manchester and spent 13 years at the club, seven of those as a youngster.

Former United icon Denis Law will be remembered before the 2pm kick-off.

The home side will be lifted by the inclusion of Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot while Amad Diallo, who scored a late hat-trick against Southampton on Thursday (16 January) keeps his place in the side.