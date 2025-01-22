Wanted man Harry Avis has a £1,000 reward on his head, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 22 January).

The force said: “We are offering a £1,000 reward for information to help us find and arrest Harry Avis who is wanted in connection with reports of an attempted aggravated burglary and committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

“Harry, 26, is 6ft 2in, of medium build and with brown hair.

“He is known to frequent the Brighton area.

“If you see Harry or have any information about his whereabouts, phone 999 immediately, quoting serial 87 of 15/12/24.”