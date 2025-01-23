Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso has joined Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The Paraguay international has made 12 Premier League appearances for Albion so far this season.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Julio wants to play regularly and that is not something we can guarantee with so many options in our attacking positions.

“Ipswich have offered Julio the possibility of more regular game time and the move is the right one for all concerned.

“We will keep a close eye on his progress as the season continues and we wish him well for his time with Ipswich.”

The 20-year-old has made 57 appearances for Albion since joining in 2022, scoring four goals.

One of his most memorable goals was the Premier League Goal of the Season for 2022-23 – an incredible strike against Manchester City.

Enciso, who has earned 23 caps for his country, netting twice, said: “The conversations with the manager have been good.

“I am very grateful to him and the club for believing in me. I can’t wait to get going. I’m a real fighter and I will do my best in every game.”

Ipswich said: “Julio, who will link up with his new teammates at Playford Road in the coming days, could be involved in Town’s Premier League fixture away at Liverpool on Saturday 25 January.”