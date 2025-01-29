A drug dealer in Brighton has been jailed for three years after he admitted being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Muhhammed Ahmed, 41, of Montpelier Road, Brighton, was caught with the drugs, an expandable baton and £1,100 cash.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 29 January): “A man who was found to be plaguing the Regency area with class A drug dealing has been jailed.

“On Friday 10 May 2024, officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs, following reports of drug dealing in the Regency area.

“He was bailed while further inquiries were undertaken and re-arrested on Thursday 19 September.

“Muhhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 September and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on Friday 18 October.

“On Friday 1 November, at Lewes Crown Court, Ahmed pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded back into custody to await sentencing.

“On Monday 20 January at Hove Crown Court, Ahmed was jailed for three years.”

Detective Constable Gavin Harper said: “We are committed to investigating and holding accountable those who cause harm in our communities.

“Muhhammed Ahmed’s sentencing marks an important step in addressing the disruption and fear he caused in the Regency area where his actions contributed to rising levels of anti-social behaviour and left residents feeling unsafe.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout the investigation, which has been crucial in ensuring a successful prosecution.”

The judge ordered Muhhammed to forfeit the cash and baton and said that the drugs and paraphernalia should be forfeit and destroyed.