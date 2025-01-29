Britpop icons, Sleeper announce the ‘Inbetweener’ UK greatest hits tour – heading out September / October, 2025. The tour celebrates 30 years of their classic single and top 5 Debut Album, ‘Smart’Speaking about the upcoming tour, Sleeper front woman, Louise Wener says “Inbetweener is where it all started for us – our first hit single – and we can’t wait to head back on tour to mark the 30th anniversary. Sleeper gigs are a joyful experience, and this tour will be especially celebratory; mixing songs from our entire back catalogue as we head into something completely new.”

The 12 date run includes two nights at the London Electric Ballroom and closes here in Brighton at the Concorde 2. Excluding London shows, the main support on all regional dates will be fellow 90s Alt rockers, Rialto.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10am Friday 31st January 2025. All regional shows – £30.00 in advance + booking fees and the London show – £32.50 in advance + booking fees and will be available via – https://fanlink.tv/SleeperTickets2025

The tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

25th Cardiff – Tramshed 26th Bristol – SWX

27th Leeds – Stylus

OCTOBER

02nd London – Electric Ballroom

03rd London – Electric Ballroom

04th Wolverhampton – Wulfrun Hall

09th Newcastle – NX

10th Glasgow – QMU

11th Nottingham – The Level

16th Oxford – Academy

17th Manchester – Albert Hall

18th Brighton – Concorde 2

Sleeper enjoyed huge critical and commercial success in the mid 90s with their debut album ‘Smart’ reaching No. 5 in the UK album charts. The band went on to achieve 8 Top 40 singles across 3 Top 10 albums with well over 1,000,000 sales. They garnered front covers across the music press and appeared numerous times on key music shows of the time; including Top Of The Pops; an episode of which Louise Wener presented.

Together, the band have toured to sell-out crowds in the UK, US and Japan and played the main stages of Reading and Glastonbury. They toured with Blur, supported REM at Milton Keynes Bowl and toured the US with Elvis Costello, who later recorded a version of their top ten hit, ‘What Do I Do Now?’.

Their music is characterized by astute, observational lyrics and big, hook driven melodies. Wener was an iconic front-person, heading up a movement that brought women center stage in guitar music.

Sleeper split In 1998 and walked purposely away from the limelight. Wener carved out a career as a successful novelist, publishing her auto-biography, ‘Different for Girls’ in 2010.

Sleeper re-formed in 2017 – releasing top 20 album ‘The Modern Age’ in 2018 – produced by long-time collaborator, Stephen Street. They’ve played numerous sell-out tours since their comeback, including dates at Shepherd’s Bush Empire and the Roundhouse and summer festivals including Latitude and Tramlines.

Sleeper kick off 2025 supporting Ocean Colour Scene at Birmingham Utilita Arena, (with a club warm-up at MK11 – Milton Keynes). A summer of festivals follow, leading into their full headline “INBETWEENER” tour September /October.

Sleeper are:

Louise Wener

Andy Maclure

Jonathan Stewart

Kieron Pepper

sleeper.band