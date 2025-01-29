A drama teacher and a religious education teacher have been charged with dozens of sex attacks on boys under 16 at a school attended by numerous children from Brighton and Hove which has since closed.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 29 January): “Two former teachers at a private school in Seaford have been charged with dozens of child sex offences.

“Police launched two separate investigations into allegations made by former pupils at the preparatory and sixth form of Newlands School in Seaford during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

“David Clarke, 81, of Main Road, in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk, taught religious education at Newlands Preparatory School between 1978 and 1989.

“He has been charged with 17 counts of indecently assaulting a boy under 16, 15 counts of indecently assaulting a boy under 14, seven counts of inciting a boy under 14 to commit gross indecency and one count each of buggery of a boy under 16, attempted buggery of a boy under 16 and making an indecent photograph of a child.

“The charges relate to 12 victims.

“He has been remanded in custody.

“Following an investigation into separate allegations from 11 victims, former English and drama teacher George Haynes, 73, of Church Lane, in Redmile, Leicestershire, was charged with 29 child sex offences.

“Haynes, who taught at Newlands Manor School between 1986 and 1992, is charged with 20 counts of indecently assaulting a male over 16, five counts of indecently assaulting a child under 16, three counts of attempted indecent assault on a boy under 16 and one count of buggery against a boy under 16.

“He remains in custody.

“Both defendants will appear at separate hearings at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 24 February.”