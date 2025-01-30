Metalcore band Architects were formed in Brighton twenty one years ago by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle. The current Architects line-up features Sam Carter (lead vocals), Dan Searle (drums/backing vocals), Alex Dean (bass) and Adam Christianson (guitar).

Thus far they have released ten studio albums and the most successful of these being their UK No.1 ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ album, which dropped back in 2021 and runs for nearly an hour and has no less than 15 tracks on it.

Architects are now back with ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between’ album which is set to drop on 28th February. The band returned to the studio and will deliver arguably their most powerful collection of songs yet. With the creative force of Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon) behind the boards, Architects have captured the explosive energy of their live performances while elevating their signature melodic edge. This album reflects the perfect blend of raw intensity, emotional depth, and innovative production.

The tracklisting reads:

‘Elegy’

‘Whiplash’

‘Blackhole’

‘Everything Ends’

‘Brain Dead’ (feat. House of Protection)

‘Evil Eyes’

‘Landmines’

‘Judgement Day’ (feat. Amira Elfeky)

‘Broken Mirror’

‘Curse’

‘Seeing Red’

‘Chandelier’

Architects are again riding the crest of a wave and it would now be a great time to see them performing live in a more intimate setting. Thankfully they will be honouring their Sussex roots with a show at the beloved Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 2nd March (courtesy of JOY. promoters and Resident music) as part of a very special run of intimate shows during release week of the new ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between’ album. This 40-minute set will feature tracks from the record, live for the very first time.

Tickets for the Brighton show go on sale at 9am Friday 31st January and can be purchased HERE.

www.architectsofficial.com