The Horrors have announced a UK Record Store Tour for March, this follows the release of the anthemic new single ‘More Than Life’ (listen HERE), the fourth track to be taken from their forthcoming sixth studio album ‘Night Life’, out March 21st via Fiction Records. “‘More Than Life’ has a different type of intensity to our recent singles, it’s more driving and direct. It was written in the middle of Canary Wharf, which looks more like Blade Runner everyday. It’s such a strange place to do anything creative as the surroundings feel particularly stark.” explains the band.

“We still needed a couple more songs for the album before going to LA to record at Yves’ studio, and we were in that insular part of the process where it feels like the outside world doesn’t exist. The song is basically about the question of what matters to you and by that point we were definitely clear on where we were heading.”

As The Horrors approach their 20th anniversary as a band, ‘Night Life’ sees them shapeshift into a new form, with a new sonic outlook and a new line up centred around the core duo of vocalist Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb, now joined by Amelia Kidd on keys and Telegram’s Jordan Cook on drums, making the new album the band’s first to not feature all 5 original members. While demos began modestly in Webb’s basement flat in North London with the pair thriving on the immediacy of, as Faris describes, “shortening the distance between having an idea and expressing it”, the record truly took shape in LA under the guidance of producer Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell) before finishing touches were applied back in London along with guitarist Josh Hayward, with Kidd bouncing parts and production ideas remotely from Glasgow.

The resulting album is a record of weight and space, of melancholy and euphoria; a record that has the ability to make bedfellows of seemingly disparate ideas as only The Horrors can. The ‘Night Life’ here is not the vim and vigour of pubs and clubs. It’s the thoughts that happen under the cover of darkness; the places your mind takes you when the rest of the world is asleep. A record born out of a desire to revive the raw, instinctive spirit of the band’s early work.

After nearly 20 years making music, there are few bands who’ve created a canon as determinedly innovative and consistently critically-acclaimed as The Horrors. Emerging as zeitgeist-shaking garage-goths on their 2007 debut ‘Strange House’, before taking a sharp left turn for their Mercury-nominated follow up ‘Primary Colours’, since the beginning they’ve roamed freely between genres. 2011’s ‘Skying’ won the NME Award for Best Album; ‘V’ was heralded as “a triumph” in a five-star Guardian review, while 2021’s pair of EPs – ‘Lout’ and ‘Against The Blade’ – marked a new chapter with their most industrial, uncompromising output yet.

‘Night Life’ tracklisting:

‘Ariel’

‘Silent Sister’

‘The Silence That Remains’

‘Trial By Fire’

‘The Feeling Is Gone’

‘Lotus Eater’

‘More Than Life’

‘When The Rhythm Breaks’

‘LA Runaway’

The Horrors are heading out on a UK Record Store Tour in support of the ‘Night Life’ album, out March 21st via Fiction Records; this includes a show in Brighton at Resident on Saturday 22nd March – ticket and album details HERE.

UK Record Store Tour tickets go on sale today (Thursday 30th January) at 5pm.

Tickets for all gigs will be available at this link: https://thehorrors.lnk.to/instores

These shows follow a sold-out run of UK dates to close out 2024, including a blistering show at London’s ICA.

www.thehorrors.co.uk