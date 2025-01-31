After the resounding success of Brighton’s ‘Homegrown Festival’ back on 13th April last year (review HERE), it was inevitable that organisers Music Venues Alliance Brighton would once again come together for something rather special for 12th April 2025. Thus the event has expanded to include no less than 8 Brighton grassroots venues, these being Green Door Store, The Prince Albert, The Hope & Ruin, Rossi Bar, The Folklore Rooms, and The Pipeline, Revenge and Daltons,
The First Wave of artists were announced last month and they were ARXX, AKU, CONGRATULATIONS, ĠENN, GINA LARNER, GOODBYE, JOPY, LADYLIKE, PLASTICS, PROJECTOR, REGAL CHEER, SLAG, STEVEN BAMIDELE, THE LEANING, THE STANFORD FAMILY BAND, and WIMP.
The line-up showcases the wealth of talent and eclectic mix of genres our city has to offer. Ranging from established touring artists to brand new artists making an impact in the music community, the festival has something for everyone.
Today, they have now announced the Second Wave of acts appearing at the ‘Homegrown Festival’, these being:
A BASIC FAULT
ARCADIA RESIDENTIAL
ARJUN NALA
BONES ATE ARFA
GAFFA TAPE SANDY
GLASSHOUSE RED SPIDER MITE
HEIGHTS
HOTWAX
KLSR
LEIBNIZ
LONNIE GUNN
LUO
NATURE TV
NINA KOHOUT
OCHRE
OUR GIRL
PROM
PUSSYLIQUOR
REALLY BIG REALLY CLEVER
ROOM SERVICE
SNAKE EYES
THE DANIEL WAKEFIELD EXPERIENCE
TOP LEFT CLUB
VAN ZON
There will be a Third Wave of acts announced in due course! But it’s already looking like a solid lineup, so grab your Second Wave tickets from HERE.
