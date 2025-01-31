After the resounding success of Brighton’s ‘Homegrown Festival’ back on 13th April last year (review HERE), it was inevitable that organisers Music Venues Alliance Brighton would once again come together for something rather special for 12th April 2025. Thus the event has expanded to include no less than 8 Brighton grassroots venues, these being Green Door Store, The Prince Albert, The Hope & Ruin, Rossi Bar, The Folklore Rooms, and The Pipeline, Revenge and Daltons,

The First Wave of artists were announced last month and they were ARXX, AKU, CONGRATULATIONS, ĠENN, GINA LARNER, GOODBYE, JOPY, LADYLIKE, PLASTICS, PROJECTOR, REGAL CHEER, SLAG, STEVEN BAMIDELE, THE LEANING, THE STANFORD FAMILY BAND, and WIMP.

The line-up showcases the wealth of talent and eclectic mix of genres our city has to offer. Ranging from established touring artists to brand new artists making an impact in the music community, the festival has something for everyone.

Today, they have now announced the Second Wave of acts appearing at the ‘Homegrown Festival’, these being:

A BASIC FAULT

ARCADIA RESIDENTIAL

ARJUN NALA

BONES ATE ARFA

GAFFA TAPE SANDY

GLASSHOUSE RED SPIDER MITE

HEIGHTS

HOTWAX

KLSR

LEIBNIZ

LONNIE GUNN

LUO

NATURE TV

NINA KOHOUT

OCHRE

OUR GIRL

PROM

PUSSYLIQUOR

REALLY BIG REALLY CLEVER

ROOM SERVICE

SNAKE EYES

THE DANIEL WAKEFIELD EXPERIENCE

TOP LEFT CLUB

VAN ZON

There will be a Third Wave of acts announced in due course! But it’s already looking like a solid lineup, so grab your Second Wave tickets from HERE.

www.homegrownbrighton.co.uk