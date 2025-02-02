Police found drugs, cash and a Rolex watch in a raid at a flat in Hove after arresting two men from the town.

Officers seized a large quantity of cannabis, a significant sum of cash and a valuable Rolex watch stopping a car in Worthing.

Sussex Police said: “Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were on patrol in Tarring Road in the town on Saturday 11 January.

“They saw a suspected drug deal taking place, involving the driver of a Renault Twingo and a passenger.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested, while officers on foot detained the passenger nearby in Eton Road.

“Two men were initially arrested, and deal bags of cannabis were seized.

“Following further inquiries, a subsequent search was carried out at an address in The Drive, Hove.

“Inside, police found a large quantity of cannabis, a significant sum of cash, and the Rolex watch worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“The drugs, cash and items were seized as part of the investigation.

“Sussex Police can confirm that the driver of the Twingo, a 32-year-old man, from Littlehampton, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

“The passenger, a 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply.

“A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, from Hove, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply.

“All four men have been bailed, pending further inquiries.”

Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “The initial arrests led to a flat being searched and the discovery of a large amount of drugs, cash and the high-value Rolex watch.

“Our officers are actively targeting organised criminals using our roads to facilitate their offending and we are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs and other criminality which cause so much harm in our communities.”