Lacuna Coil are an Italian gothic metal band that hail from Milan. The band formed back in 1994 having previously been known as Sleep of Right and Ethereal, and they have recorded ten studio albums, two extended plays, three live albums, two compilation albums, one video album, and sixteen singles and music videos.

The current lineup features Andrea Ferro on vocals (1994–present), Marco Coti Zelati on bass, keyboards (1994–present), guitars (2016), Cristina Scabbia on vocals (1996–present), Richard Meiz on drums (2019–present) and Daniele Salomone on guitars (2024–present) and today they have dropped their brand new album ‘Sleepless Empire’ long player, which can be located HERE.

If you know Lacuna Coil then you’ll already be aware that every album entry in their storied career is more than just a sound. Each one is a richly textured soundtrack to a specific time and a place. With ‘Sleepless Empire’, that place is dark, cinematic, and unmistakably true to the unique characteristics that have given Lacuna Coil such a celebrated entry in the annals of heavy music. As founding songwriter-in-chief Marco Coti Zelati, aka Maki explains, while the writing process for Lacuna Coil’s tenth studio record began in December, the record’s real creative birth coincided with the release of 2022’s ‘Comalies XX’, a 20th-anniversary reimagining of their landmark 2002 record, ‘Comalies’. It was more than an epic and rapturously received reinvention of that 21st century classic.

In support of ‘Sleepless Empire’ the band are heading out on an extensive 37 date European and UK, with the penultimate concert taking place here in Brighton at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley on 29th November. Support on the tour will come from Nonpoint.

Purchase your Lacuna Coil Brighton gig tickets HERE and tickets for all dates can be located HERE.

