Hundreds more trees in Brighton’s woodland are being felled in a bid to stop disease spreading.

Both ash dieback and elm disease have been found in Hollingbury Woods, Wild Park and Stanmer Park.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it is working closely with our contractors and monitor the work being done and will only fell trees where it is absolutely necessary.

It says while health trees do sometimes need to be removed to access those that are infected, this is always kept to a minimum and care is taken to avoid more mature trees.

Over the last year, the trees along Coldean Lane have also become heavily infected with elm disease and ash dieback.

Many of these trees have died and are in a state of serious decay; their proximity to the road and the path through the woodlands means they now present a significant danger to members of the public.

As there is a road closure already planned between 24 and 28 February, it makes sense to remove trees during this period to minimise disruption.

There are around 150 trees to be removed from the bluebell flats and Varley Hall.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet member for Sports and Recreation, said: “We fully understand the concern and distress the felling work is causing, not least because in areas like Hollingbury Woods, the result can be a dramatic change in how parts of the woods look.

“The sad reality is that we must do this work to prevent the spread of disease to hundreds more trees.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure trees are only removed when we have no other option and we’ll be looking at all available options for replanting in the future.”